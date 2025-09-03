NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Alphabet shares pop 7% to lift S&P 500

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 3rd

NYSE Pre-Market Update + Alphabet shares pop 7% to lift S&P 500

Shares of Alphabet rose by 7% after a judge ruled that the company can keep its Chrome browser but must share its data and cannot enter exclusive search deals.

Bond prices fell after a federal appeals court ruled that many of President Donald Trump's tariffs are illegal. This decision could force the U.S. to return billions of dollars accrued from trade levies.

The next major focus for traders is the upcoming jobs report, with economists anticipating that 75,000 jobs were added in August 4 .

Opening Bell

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) celebrates the delivery of its 100th Built to Honor home

Closing Bell

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) marks its investor day

