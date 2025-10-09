NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 9th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Alliance Laundry raises $826 million in IPO

Equities are little changed early Thursday after the S&P 500 rose to a new record on Wednesday. No economic data is due today with government agencies on pause during shutdown.

Yesterday's Federal Reserve minutes unveiled voting members divided on the path forward on interest rates. Inflation remains a concern as it is still above the 2% target.

Alliance Laundry (NYSE: ALH) will make its trading debut today. The company raised $826 million after pricing its shares at $22 each.

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) hosts its fifth annual Zeta Live Conference today. The premiere AI-powered marketing event will be headlined by Tom Brady.

Opening Bell

Alliance Laundry (NYSE: ALH) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) celebrates its 20th anniversary of listing

