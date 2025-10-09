NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Alliance Laundry raises $826 million in IPO

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

09 Oct, 2025, 12:56 GMT

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 9th

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Alliance Laundry raises $826 million in IPO

  • Equities are little changed early Thursday after the S&P 500 rose to a new record on Wednesday. No economic data is due today with government agencies on pause during shutdown.
  • Yesterday's Federal Reserve minutes unveiled voting members divided on the path forward on interest rates. Inflation remains a concern as it is still above the 2% target.
  • Alliance Laundry (NYSE: ALH) will make its trading debut today. The company raised $826 million after pricing its shares at $22 each.
  • Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) hosts its fifth annual Zeta Live Conference today. The premiere AI-powered marketing event will be headlined by Tom Brady.

Opening Bell
 Alliance Laundry (NYSE: ALH) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) celebrates its 20th anniversary of listing

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2792563/NYSE_Market_Update_Oct_9.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + The AW Playmaker Awards Take the Stage at 11 Wall Street

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + The AW Playmaker Awards Take the Stage at 11 Wall Street

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + ICE to Invest up to $2 Billion in Polymarket

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + ICE to Invest up to $2 Billion in Polymarket

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Advertising

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics