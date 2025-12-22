NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + S&P 500 Coming off Third Winning Week in Past Four

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on December 22nd

  • U.S. equities are up Monday morning ahead of a holiday-shortened trading week. The S&P 500 is coming off its third winning week in the past four, with Oracle leading Friday's gains after joining a group of investors set to lead TikTok's U.S. operations, alongside private equity firm Silver Lake.
  • Investors await Tuesday's initial estimate of Q3 GDP from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which measures the value of final goods and services produced in the U.S.
  • Due to the earlier government shutdown, the BEA will release only two GDP estimates instead of the usual three, with the final reading scheduled for January.

