NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on December 22nd

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + S&P 500 Coming off Third Winning Week in Past Four Speed Speed

U.S. equities are up Monday morning ahead of a holiday-shortened trading week. The S&P 500 is coming off its third winning week in the past four, with Oracle leading Friday's gains after joining a group of investors set to lead TikTok's U.S. operations, alongside private equity firm Silver Lake.

Investors await Tuesday's initial estimate of Q3 GDP from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which measures the value of final goods and services produced in the U.S.

Due to the earlier government shutdown, the BEA will release only two GDP estimates instead of the usual three, with the final reading scheduled for January.

Opening Bell

Direxion (NYSE: TNA) celebrates its new ETF listings

Closing Bell

Global X ETFs celebrates the growth of SHLD and the successful launch of GXIG

