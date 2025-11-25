NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 25th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + AeroMexico celebrates IPO

Stocks hold steady Tuesday morning after the S&P 500's tech-driven rally on Monday, which saw Alphabet jump over 6% on optimism around its Gemini AI model; Meta is reportedly in talks to use Google chips in its data centers by 2027.

Investors digest key economic data as the BLS releases September Producer Price Index and the Census Bureau unveils retail sales figures—delayed by the recent 43-day government shutdown—just ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Fed policy in focus with traders largely pricing in a quarter-point rate cut at December's meeting; meanwhile, AeroMexico celebrates its IPO by ringing the NYSE opening bell.

Opening Bell

AeroMexico (NYSE: AERO) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

Boston Omaha Corp (NYSE: BOC) helps shape the future of epilepsy research.

