NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + Accelerant celebrates IPO

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 25th

  • Stocks are mixed Friday morning after the S&P 500 closed at a record for the 13th time this year. The index has been bolstered by earning season so far with over 80% of quarterly figures topping expectations, according to FactSet.
  • Investors are paying close attention to the relationship between President Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell. On Thursday, the President paid a visit to the central bank, ramping up pressure to lower interest rates.
  • Accelerant (NYSE: ARX), a tech-forward platform that helps provide coverage for hard-to-insure companies, will ring the opening bell to celebrate its IPO. Shares surged by 26% during the company's first day of trade.

Opening Bell
Accelerant (NYSE: ARX) celebrates its initial public offering

Closing Bell
Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) celebrates its pre-season tour of the U.S.

