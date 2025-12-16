NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + AAF Advertising Hall of Fame to Ring NYSE Closing Bell

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 16th

Pre-Market Update + AAF Advertising Hall of Fame to Ring NYSE Closing Bell

Investors digest November jobs report

Financial media outlet Ticker Take announces partnership with NYSE

AAF Advertising Hall of Fame to ring Closing Bell as it celebrates 75th anniversary

Opening Bell

Harbor Capital (NYSE: HGER, NYSE Arca: SIHY, MEDI, HAPI) celebrates four of their ETFs and the continued NYSE partnership.

Closing Bell

American Advertising Federation celebrates 75th anniversary of Advertising Hall of Fame.

