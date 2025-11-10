NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + ICE Data Shows October Home Prices Up 0.9%

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 10th
- Global equities are rallying Monday morning on hopes that the U.S government shutdown is nearing an end. On Sunday, the U.S. Senate advanced a bill that would reopen government after its longest shut down in history.
- Intercontinental Exchange's monthly mortgage monitor was released, showing home prices rose 0.9% annually in October, bucking nine straight months of contraction. Purchase demand held steady despite headwinds.
- The 60th annual EEI Financial Conference kicked off in Florida yesterday, designed to connect leadership from investor-owned electric companies and the financial community.
Eni (NYSE: E) celebrates 30th anniversary of listing
Blackstone (NYSE: BX) celebrates its 40th anniversary of founding
