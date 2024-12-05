Nutralab Canada Wins Two Awards at the 2024 Global Corporate Excellence Awards by Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutralab Canada Corp has been recognised with two prestigious awards at the 2024 Global Corporate Excellence Awards by Business Worldwide Magazine. Dr. Peter Ou, the company's leader, was honoured with the "Outstanding Leadership in Nutraceutical Innovation" award for his dedication to the industry. In addition, Nutralab received the "Leading Contract Manufacturer for Custom Nutraceutical Solutions" award. These recognitions highlight the company's nearly 30-year commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence in the nutraceutical sector.

The Global Corporate Excellence Awards celebrate companies and leaders who demonstrate exceptional performance, ethical practices, and innovative approaches. These awards recognise achievements that inspire progress and encourage others to aim higher, fostering a global culture of corporate excellence.

Transforming the nutraceutical landscape

Founded in 1996, Nutralab Canada has evolved from a supplier of raw materials to a comprehensive contract manufacturer of high-quality nutraceutical products. With capabilities spanning tablets, capsules, softgels, liquids, and powders, Nutralab caters to a diverse client base, including private-label brands and global health companies.

This success is rooted in the visionary leadership of Dr Peter Ou, whose background in clinical pharmaceutical and toxicology from University College London inspired his transition from pharmaceuticals to nutraceuticals. Recognising the potential of natural health solutions, Dr Ou established Nutralab with the mission of promoting proactive health through science-driven, natural products.

"Nutralab's journey is built on a commitment to integrity, innovation, and quality," said Dr Ou. "These awards reflect the dedication of our entire team and reinforce our mission to deliver industry-leading solutions that improve public health."

Pioneering innovation and sustainability

A cornerstone of Nutralab's success lies in its relentless pursuit of innovation. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and market insights, the company consistently delivers advanced formulations that address evolving consumer needs.

Nutralab also prioritises sustainability, integrating environmentally responsible practices across its operations. From sourcing raw materials to stringent quality control protocols, the company ensures its products meet the highest standards of safety, efficacy, and environmental stewardship.

A vision for the future

As consumer interest in health and wellness continues to rise, Nutralab remains at the forefront of the industry. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a commitment to client collaboration, the company is poised for further growth and innovation.

"This recognition inspires us to keep advancing nutraceutical solutions that empower healthier lives," Dr Ou added. "We look forward to shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for the industry."

For more information about Nutralab Canada and its award-winning solutions, visit www.nutralabcorp.com.

Further information about the 2024 Business Worldwide Magazine Awards, including the Global Corporate Excellence Awards, can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/ .

