Nutraceutical Gummies Market worth $47.80 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the nutraceutical gummies market is estimated at USD 24.39 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 47.80 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the same period.

Nutraceutical Gummies Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2030

2025–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 24.39 billion

USD 24.39 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 47.80 billion

USD 47.80 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 14.4%

Nutraceutical Gummies Market Trends & Insights:

The growth of the nutraceutical gummies market is driven by increasing preference for the gummy delivery format over traditional pills and capsules, which is driving production volume and expansion in the e-commerce and DTC channels.

By type, the B2C segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2025 to 2030.

By customer type, the brand owners and marketing companies segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of 53.3% in 2025.

By gummy base/excipients, the gelatin-based gummies segment is expected to hold a dominant market share.

By product type, the vitamins segment is expected to hold a dominant market share.

By sales channel, the online segment is projected to grow at a faster rate.

The North American nutraceutical gummies market accounted for 44.9% of revenue in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=15848651

The global nutraceutical gummies market is witnessing significant growth driven by shifting consumer health priorities and evolving supplement consumption habits. Consumers across age groups are increasingly shifting from traditional tablets and capsules toward convenient, palatable, and easy-to-consume gummy formats. Rising awareness of preventive healthcare, immune support, digestive wellness, and daily nutritional supplementation is accelerating demand, particularly for vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and functional ingredients. In the B2C segment, gummies appeal strongly to children, adults, and aging populations due to improved taste, compliance, and portability. The B2B segment is driven by growing demand from nutraceutical brands, private-label players seeking differentiated delivery formats, and clean label formulations. Manufacturers are focusing on fortified formulations and reduced sugar content to meet regulatory standards and consumer expectations. Gummies serve both mass market wellness needs and specialized nutrition applications. They have emerged as a core dosage form within the nutraceutical industry, driving sustained demand across both B2B and B2C channels.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the nutraceutical gummies market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the nutraceutical gummies market. This is due to the high burden of micronutrient deficiencies and the need for child-friendly supplementation formats. According to UNICEF, in East Asia and the Pacific, one in every two young children (around 52 million children under five years of age) suffers from at least one micronutrient deficiency. This highlights a significant nutrition gap across the region. This widespread deficiency creates strong demand for preventive nutrition solutions, where nutraceutical gummies offer an effective, palatable, and easy-to-administer option, especially for children who refuse to take traditional tablets or syrups.

Beyond pediatric nutrition, this micronutrient burden drives broader adoption of fortified supplements among adults, boosting B2C demand and simultaneously encouraging nutraceutical companies to scale production of convenient dosage forms. As gummies improve compliance and acceptance across age groups, manufacturers and contract formulators are increasingly focusing on the Asia Pacific region to address large unmet nutritional needs, positioning it as the fastest-growing market for nutraceutical gummies across both B2B and B2C channels.

The online sales channels segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the nutraceutical gummies market during the forecast period

The online sales channels segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, driven by the rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms, rising digital health awareness, and consumer preference for convenient, direct-to-consumer purchasing. Easy access to product information, wider brand availability, subscription models, and doorstep delivery are accelerating online adoption across both B2C consumers and B2B buyers seeking faster procurement and broader product portfolios.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=15848651

The Gen Alpha (0–12 years) demographic segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the nutraceutical gummies market during the forecast period.

The Gen Alpha (0–12 years) demographic segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the market. This can be due to the high global burden of childhood micronutrient deficiencies and growing emphasis on early preventive nutrition. WHO recommendations underscore the importance of vitamin and mineral intake during childhood to support immunity, growth, and cognitive development, reinforcing sustained demand for pediatric supplements.

Gummy and chewable supplement formulations significantly improve compliance among children due to taste, texture, and ease of consumption. This supplement form strongly influences adherence compared to conventional dosage forms such as tablets and capsules. As parents increasingly prefer child-friendly, preventive nutrition solutions, nutraceutical gummies are gaining rapid acceptance among Gen Alpha, positioning this demographic as the fastest-growing consumer segment.

Small-scale contract manufacturers (<10 m units/year) are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the nutraceutical gummies market during the forecast period.

Small-scale contract manufacturers are playing an important role in the nutraceutical gummies market. Many emerging brands lack the capital, specialized facilities, or regulatory expertise required to produce high-quality gummy supplements independently. Outsourcing production to smaller, flexible contract manufacturers allows these brands to quickly scale from pilot batches to commercial production. This also helps them optimize cost structures and comply with quality standards without a heavy upfront investment in plant and equipment. Production through small-scale contract manufacturers enables faster time-to-market for new formulations and greater focus on branding and product differentiation.

As the nutraceutical sector evolves with diverse product demands, such as plant-based ingredients, clean label formulations, and tailored dosages, smaller contract manufacturers with specialized capabilities are well-suited to meet customized production requirements. These facilities often provide technical expertise, regulatory support, and certified infrastructure that individual brands cannot afford on their own, fostering collaboration and driving growth in this segment.

The agar, carrageenan, and other hydrocolloids segment is emerging as one of the fastest-growing among the gummy base segment of the nutraceutical gummies market during the forecast period.

The agar, carrageenan, and other hydrocolloids segment is emerging as the fastest-growing among the gummy base segments. This is because these plant-derived gelling agents enable the production of vegan, halal/kosher-compliant, and clean-label nutraceutical gummies. Delivering desirable texture, stability, and moisture retention. Agar provides strong, thermally stable gels suitable for heat-sensitive actives. While carrageenan and related hydrocolloids allow fine control over chewiness, elasticity, and ingredient release, key for fortification and functional claims.

Top Companies in the Nutraceutical Gummies Market

The report profiles key players such as Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US), H&H Group (Hong Kong), Amway (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Haleon (UK), Nestlé (Switzerland), Unilever (US), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), PharmaCare Laboratories Australia (Australia), Swanson (US), IM Healthcare (India), SMP Nutra (US), Nature's Truth (US) and Herbaland Naturals Inc. (Canada). Contract Manufacturers: Sofgen Pharma (Luxembourg), Catalent, Inc. ( US), Activ'Inside ( France), WinNutra (US), Makers Nutrition, LLC (US), Ion Labs (US), Vitajoy Group (China), Bliss Lifesciences LLP (India), Global Widget, LLC (US), Gummy Worlds (Turkey), TopGum (Israel), MeriCal (US), Fexmentis Life Sciences (India), and Eagle Labs, Inc. (US), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=15848651

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Beauty Supplements Market by Ingredient Type (antioxidants, vitamins & minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, collagen, hyaluronic acid, probiotics, other ingredients types), Target Consumer, Form, Distribution Channel, Function, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Dietary Supplements Market by Type (Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Probiotics), Mode of Application (Tablets, Capsules, Liquid, Powder, Gummies/Chewables), Target Consumer, Function, Region - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/nutraceutical-gummies-companies.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/nutraceutical-gummies.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg