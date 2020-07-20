Nurse Call Systems Market worth $2.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Nurse Call Systems Market by Type (Button,Integrated Communication System, Intercom, Mobile System),Technology (Wired, Wireless), Application (Alarm & Communication, Workflow Optimization, Fall detector), End User - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Nurse Call Systems Market is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2025 from $1.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2025.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=230909048

The Market is driven by the ease of communication, diverse applications of nurse call systems, and technological advancements. Increasing incidences of Alzheimers disease and the growing number of assisted living centers are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

Wired communication is expected to dominate the Nurse Call Systems Market in 2020.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into wired and wireless communication. Wired communication technology segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2020. The advantage offered by the wired communication technology, such as more secure and reliable connections (as opposed to wireless technologies that are affected due to interference and face random signal loss) is driving the growth of this segment. However, with rapid advancements in wireless communication technologies, the demand for wireless nurse call systems is expected to have higher growth in the Nurse Call System Market.

Alarms & communications segment is expected to dominate the market in 2020

Based on application, the market is segmented into alarms & communications, workflow optimization, wanderer control, and fall detection & prevention. The alarms & communications segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This can primarily be attributed to their extensive use in critical care settings in hospitals. Additionally, their significant role in streamlining the communication between nurses, patient, and other caregivers, further increasing patient safety and satisfaction is expected to augment market growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Nurse Call Systems Market"

199 – Tables

27 – Figures

191 – Pages

Hospitals segment is expected to dominate the Nurse Call System Market in 2020

By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and clinics & physician offices. In 2019, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the optimal patient safety, streamlined communication between patients & clinicians, enhanced patient satisfaction, improved quality of care, and increased productivity of caregivers, among others.

Button-based system to dominate the market in 2020

The Nurse Call Systems Market, by type, is segmented into buttons, integrated communication systems, mobile systems, and intercom systems. In 2019, the buttons segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Factors attributing for the large share of this segment include low cost, ease of use, high reliability, and faster response time.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=230909048

North America commanded the largest share of the market in 2019.

Based on region, the Nurse Call Systems Market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed majorly to the growing awareness & demand for nurse call systems, strict regulatory norms, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of major manufacturers in the region.

The major players operating in this Nurse Call System Market are Rauland-Borg Corporation (A division of AMETEK.Inc.) (US), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US), Ascom (Switzerland), Ackermann by Honeywell (Germany), and Jeron Electronic Systems Inc. (US) among others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=230909048

Browse Related Reports:

Clinical Alarm Management Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Product (Nurse Call Systems, Physiological Monitors, EMR Integration Systems), End User (Hospitals, Long-term Care Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers) - Global Forecasts to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/clinical-alarm-management-market-69939577.html

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market by Product (Data Integration, EMR Integration, Nurse Call Systems, Unified Communications, Care Solutions, Patient Flow Management, Enterprise Solutions), End Users, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/clinical-workflow-solution-market-146901412.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/nurse-call-system-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/nurse-call-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets