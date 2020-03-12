Nurse Call System Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 11.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nurse call systems market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing adoption of digital healthcare, growing demand for patient safety and care are expected to boost market growth. In addition, continuous technological advancements to bring new levels of communication enabling the widest range of applications configuration at home care, hospitals, or residential facilities are also expected to increase the demand for the market. In December 2018, Ascom Holdings AG has received the approval certificate from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as class II 510(k), for Digistat Smart Central software solution increasing the scope of the Ascom Healthcare to expand their presence in the U.S. hospitals.

Key suggestions from the report:

The wired communication equipment segment dominated the market in 2019 due to ongoing advancements in technology and healthcare facilities. Rapid growth of wireless communication nurse call system can be attributed to factors such as low cost of installation, easy integration with other devices, and ease of mobility. In January 2019 , the Hill Rom launched its LINQ mobile application for improvement in communication between the patient and caregiver formerly in U.S. and Canada with further expansion to Europe

In the type segment, nurse call integrated communication systems held the largest share of the nurse call system market in 2019, owing to the advancement in communication system, availability of data to be used by healthcare personnel, and rising demand for improved quality of care

Wanderer control dominated the application segment of the market in 2019 owing to ease of communication, growing demand for digital technology, and rising prevalence of aging population adopting nurse call systems

Hospitals have a major share of the end-use segment of the market in 2019, owing to the patient flow and the increasing chronic and emergency case patients. Hospitals are revamping their older nurse call systems and funding infrastructure supporting system integration. Moreover, researchers are filing patents for technologies that offer uninterrupted communication

North America was the largest regional market in 2019 owing to the establishment of separate certification and coding system and presence of key market players in the region. In October 2018 , Tunstall Healthcare acquired Kanayo Software Inc., and EWII Telecare to expand its Connected Health solutions. The acquisition provided Tunstall with expertise in Software and App products in health and social care

Some key players in this market include Hill-Rom Holding, Inc., Tyco SimplexGrinnell, Ascom Holding, Honeywell International, Inc., Rauland-Borg Corporation, TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc., Stanley Healthcare, Azure Healthcare, West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc., and Critical Alert Systems LLC.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Nurse Call Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Wired Communication Equipment, Wireless Communication Equipment), By Type, By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/nurse-call-system-equipments-industry

With the increasing life expectancy and changing healthcare requirements, the burden on national insurance bodies has increased. Owing to this factor, Medicare penalizes healthcare facilities with hospital readmissions within 30 days. The government is providing funds for research, which can help caregivers to streamline the entire process with the aid of technology. For instance, in April 2015, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) granted USD 160,000 for appropriate and effective use of technology.

Grand View Research has segmented the global nurse call system market based on technology, type, application, end use, and region:

Nurse Call System Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Wired Communication Equipment



Wireless Communication Equipment

Nurse Call System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Nurse Call Integrated Communication Systems



Nurse Call Buttons



Nurse Call Mobile Systems



Nurse Call Intercoms

Nurse Call System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Alarms & Communications



Workflow Optimization



Wanderer Control



Fall Detection & Prevention

Nurse Call System End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



ASCs/Clinics



Long Term Care Facilities

Nurse Call System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

