Cancellation of 8,505,092 ordinary shares held in treasury by EQT

The cancellation was resolved by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2026

As of 29 May 2026, there are 1,169,938,099 shares outstanding in EQT

STOCKHOLM, May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The total number of shares and votes in EQT AB (publ) ("EQT") has decreased by 8,505,092 shares and votes during May 2026 as a result of a cancellation of 8,505,092 ordinary shares held in treasury by EQT. The cancellation was resolved by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2026 on 12 May 2026, in line with EQT's intention to off-set over time the dilution impact from shares that have or may be delivered to participants in EQT's Share and Option Programs.

The number of shares and votes in EQT as of 29 May 2026 is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Votes Number of issued shares1 1,226,602,864 1,226,602,864 Number of shares owned by EQT AB 56,664,765 -2 Number of outstanding shares 1,169,938,099 1,169,938,099

1 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB and the number of shares outstanding. 2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

This press release is published for regulatory reasons.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:31 CEST on 29 May 2026.

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https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-eqt,c4354525

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