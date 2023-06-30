STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of shares and votes in EQT AB (publ) ("EQT") has changed as a result of a cancellation of 7,068,423 class C shares held by EQT. The cancellation was resolved by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2023.

The total number of shares has decreased by 7,068,423 shares, from 1,193,692,014 shares to 1,186,623,591 shares, while the number of votes has decreased by 706,842.30, from 1,186,223,738.40 to 1,185,516,896.10. The remaining shares are divided into 1,185,393,930 ordinary shares and 1,229,661 class C shares. No shares are held by EQT after the cancellation. As a result of the cancellation, the share capital was decreased by SEK 706,842.30 and was simultaneously restored through a bonus issue without issuing new shares. The share capital amounts to SEK 119,369,201.40 and the share's quota value has changed.

