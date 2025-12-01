EQT Real Estate sells portfolio of industrial real estate assets in Sweden

EQT Real Estate sells a portfolio of 33 light industrial assets totaling 144,000 square meters in Eastern Sweden, following the October sale of a 10,000 square meter asset in Southern Sweden

EQT's ownership of the properties, which were aggregated into a high-quality industrial portfolio, has created affordable rent opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises in fast-growing industrial hubs near large Swedish cities

Sale of the portfolio was initiated following successful value creation activities driven by targeted property investments and the establishment of a diversified tenant base, contributing to stable, long-term cash flows.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that EQT Real Estate II Fund ("EQT Real Estate") has sold a portfolio of 33 Swedish light industrial assets to Brookfield, through its private Real Estate Solutions strategy, as well as the sale of an individual property to ICA Fastigheter.

The portfolio includes a mix of suburban properties neighboring growing university cities in Sweden. The property sold to ICA Fastigheter is located in Trelleborg. Together, they span approximately 154,000 square meters and comprise a diverse mix of light industrial properties including warehousing, logistics facilities and production spaces as well as car dealerships.

EQT's strategic efforts to aggregate single assets into a modern, high-quality industrial portfolio have provided affordable and modern spaces for tenants, predominantly of Swedish small and medium-sized enterprises, complemented by established firms. By addressing vacancies, re-gearing short-term leases and executing select development projects, the portfolio has achieved long-term occupancy stability, solid cash flow and strong value appreciation. Broadgate Asset Management has acted as EQT's partner and operating manager for the portfolio.

Olivier Astruc, Managing Director at EQT Real Estate, said: "We are delighted to see our investment thesis for Swedish light industrial assets materialize successfully. The performance of these Swedish logistics real estate assets has been underpinned by continued growth in strategically targeted cities located in proximity to logistics and industrial sub-markets. Over the years, we have aggregated a high-quality portfolio, enhanced its performance by prioritizing occupiers' needs, and we are pleased to have found the right owner to continue its growth."

EQT Real Estate was advised on the portfolio transaction by CBRE (commercial), Schjødt (legal), EY (financial), and Tjuren (technical).

