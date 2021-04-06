Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market Size Worth $9.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2028. The growth can be primarily attributed to the technological advancements in molecular detection platforms. The technologies such as robotic liquid handling in automated DNA extraction systems, have improved the process flow. Such automation has streamlined all the tasks involved in various processes, such as DNA extraction from samples, serial dilution, and picking the desired gene of interest.

Key suggestions from the report:

The kits and reagents segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the rising number of research studies focused on understanding rare and common genome-based diseases

The RNA isolation and purification segment holds the largest revenue share in 2020 due to its increasing use for the analysis of COVID samples

The DNA isolation and purification segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to its use in a variety of molecular biology applications

The magnetic beads segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to continue the trend owing to the advantage of obtaining the purest possible form of DNA/RNA and excluding other unwanted materials from the sample mixture

The diagnostics segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the high adoption of NAI and P products for detecting and characterizing microorganisms

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to witness the fastest growth owing to their increasing research and development activities for drug development

North America has emerged as the highest revenue-generating region due to intensive research projects in the region for cancer detection and other chronic disorders

Companies operating in the market are launching new and automated systems for nucleic acid isolation and purification. For instance, in March 2021 , QIAGEN N.V. launched an automated sample processing system the QIAcube Connect MDx for molecular diagnostic laboratories

The system helps in the automation of several steps such as lysis, binding, washing, and elution for RNA, DNA, and protein sample processing

Read 175 page research report with ToC on "Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Kits & Reagents), By Type, By Application, By Method (Column-based, Magnetic Beads), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/nucleic-acid-solation-and-purification-market

The outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 in late 2019 in China quickly translated into a global pandemic, which led to high demand for efficient and affordable diagnostic tests that could be carried out in non-clinical as well as clinical settings. This also led to high demand for nucleic acid extraction kits which in turn has led the key players to increase their manufacturing capabilities. For instance, in March 2020, QIAGEN announced the expansion of its production capacity in the U.S. and Europe to reach 20 million monthly patient tests by the end of 2020.

Moreover, rapid diagnosis, effective treatment options, and future prevention plans are essential in the management of COVID-19. The current race for the development of cost-effective, point-of-contact test kits and efficient laboratory methodologies for the detection of coronavirus infection has driven a new frontier of diagnostic innovation. The increase in adoption of PCR for SARS-CoV-2 detection by a wide range of commercial laboratories drives the market, as nucleic acid isolation and purification is an important step in the PCR workflow.

Grand View Research has segmented the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market on the basis of product, type, method, application, end-use, and region:

Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Kits & Reagents



Instruments

Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

DNA Isolation & Purification (I&P)



Genomic DNA I&P





Plasmid DNA I&P





Viral DNA I&P





Other



RNA Isolation & Purification



miRNA Isolation & Purification





mRNA Isolation & Purification





Total RNA Isolation & Purification





Other

Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Column-based



Magnetic Beads



Reagent-based



Others

Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Precision Medicine



Diagnostics



Drug Discovery & Development



Agriculture and Animal Research



Other Applications

Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Academic Research Institutes



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Contract Research Organizations



Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers



Other End-use

Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.·





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

List of Key Players of Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Takara Bio , Inc.

, Inc. Promega Corporation

New England Biolabs

LGC Limited

Abcam plc

Norgen Biotek Corp

AutoGen, Inc.

Biogenuix

PCR Biosystems, Inc.

MagGenome

Apical Scientific Sdn. Bhd

MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG.

