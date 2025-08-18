Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market worth $8.31 billion by 2030 with 4.62% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market, valued at US$6.33 billion in 2024, stood at US$6.63 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 4.62% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$8.31 billion by the end of the period. The growth of this market is primarily accelerated by the increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, rising demand for early and precise diagnostic imaging, and increased use of hybrid imaging devices such as PET/CT and SPECT/CT. Moreover, the convergence of AI-based imaging software and the establishment of nuclear medicine facilities in emerging economies is creating new platforms for long-term market development.

By product type, the nuclear medicine software segment is the fastest growing in the nuclear medicine equipment market. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of theragnostic-based treatment approaches, which require specialized software for personalized dosimetry, real-time treatment response monitoring, and advanced image fusion, especially in oncology applications involving radioligand therapies like ^177Lu-PSMA and ^177Lu-DOTATATE. The need for specialized software tools is also being accelerated by regulatory changes like the Dosimetry Initiative of the SNMMI and the European Council Directive 2013/59/Euratom, which requires customized treatment planning. Additionally, vendors are implementing AI-powered features that facilitate kinetic modeling, quantitative evaluation, and lesion segmentation, which are quickly becoming crucial in busy cancer clinics and research facilities.

By Therapeutic Area, this is due to the rising global prevalence of cancer, estimated to be more than 20 million new cases in 2022 and 35 million by 2050, which has significantly increased demand for early, precise, and functional imaging. Nuclear imaging techniques such as PET/CT and SPECT/CT are essential for cancer detection, staging, treatment planning, and response assessment. In addition, the increasing demand for radioligand therapies like ^177Lu-PSMA in prostate cancer and ^177Lu-DOTATATE in neuroendocrine tumors has increased the demand for advanced imaging systems and oncology-specific software. Innovation in the field of radiopharmaceuticals, regulatory backing for theranostics, and increasing reimbursement for cancer diagnostics have also helped dominate the market for this segment.

By geography, this is due to the high-level healthcare infrastructure in the region, extensive use of hybrid imaging modalities like PET/CT and SPECT/CT, and high emphasis on early disease detection and individualized medicine. The US alone performs close to 20 million nuclear medicine procedures every year due to the high incidence of cancer and cardiovascular disease. Moreover, the lucrative reimbursement schemes, large investments in nuclear medicine research, and prominent industry players such as GE Healthcare and Siemens Healthineers are supporting sustained market dominance. Government support for theranostic applications and ongoing clinical trials in radiopharmaceutical treatments further cemented the dominant position of North America.

The report profiles key players such as Hermes Medical Solutions (Sweden), DOSIsoft (France), Segami Corporation (US), GE HealthCare (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan).

GE HealthCare (US):

A global medical technology company became an independent publicly traded entity in January 2023 following its separation from General Electric. The company operates through five main business segments, with its nuclear medicine equipment included under the Imaging segment. It combines SPECT and PET imaging systems with software platforms like Xeleris and AI-powered tools for image reconstruction and workflow support. In 2024, GE HealthCare acquired MIM Software to expand its molecular imaging and radiation oncology capabilities, which included image analysis and quantification tools used in clinical settings such as oncology, cardiology, and neurology. With over 50 manufacturing and R&D facilities, GE HealthCare serves hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research institutions in more than 160 countries.

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

A prominent medical technology company provides a wide range of products and solutions in laboratory diagnostics, healthcare IT, and diagnostic and therapeutic imaging. Its portfolio, which serves hospitals, diagnostic labs, outpatient clinics, and academic institutions globally, includes MRI, CT, PET, SPECT systems, laboratory automation technologies, and cutting-edge digital tools for clinical decision support. The company's nuclear medicine products are under the Imaging segment, specifically under Molecular Imaging, of its four primary business segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian (Advanced Therapies), and Services. It is known for its high-end PET/CT and SPECT/CT systems, which include flagship products such as Biograph PET/CT and Biograph mMR PET/MR hybrids. These systems are complemented by software platforms such as MI Applications and Syngo Via, which facilitate workflow optimization, image quantification, and hybrid imaging through automation and multimodality integration. Nuclear medicine departments, oncology and cardiology clinics, and research institutions use these solutions extensively in oncology, neurology, and cardiac imaging. It has a significant global presence in the medical imaging market due to its operations in more than 70 countries and global manufacturing footprint in Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific.

