Food & Beverage Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market worth $2.35 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Food & Beverage Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market is expected to be valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2025 and USD 2.35 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.7%.

Browse 160 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Food & Beverage Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Food & Beverage Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 1.48 billion

USD 1.48 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.35 billion

USD 2.35 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 9.7%

Food & Beverage Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Trends & Insights:

The food & beverage automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market is set for steady expansion as food processors, beverage manufacturers, and distributors accelerate automation across production-linked warehouses and distribution facilities. Rising requirements for consistent product availability, high-throughput inventory handling, and efficient use of storage space drive the adoption of advanced ASRS solutions that enable automated storage, retrieval, rapid replenishment, and real-time inventory visibility.

By type, the vertical lift modules (VLMs) segment is expected to record a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

By Payload Capacity, the 500–1,500 kg segment is likely to hold a significant market share in 2030.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.2% between 2025 and 2030.

As food processors and beverage producers scale automation to handle rising product volumes, tighter delivery windows, and growing SKU diversity across production and distribution networks, the market is expected to grow. ASRS adoption is increasing to strengthen batch and IoT control, reduce handling-related losses, and improve space efficiency in processing-adjacent warehouses and distribution centers. Suppliers are responding with software-led ASRS platforms that deliver real-time inventory intelligence, workflow orchestration, and seamless connectivity with warehouse management and quality systems. In parallel, advancements in intelligent controls, modular designs, and connected monitoring enhance uptime, simplify maintenance, and improve operational resilience. As investments continue in processing efficiency, distribution modernization, and compliance-driven traceability, ASRS is emerging as a critical enabler of dependable, scalable, and high-performance food and beverage supply chains.

"Mini load systems segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR between 2025 and 2030"

The mini load segment is expected to grow at a commendable CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the rising need for efficient handling of cases, cartons, and totes across food processing and distribution operations. Mini load systems are increasingly adopted to manage high SKU diversity in packaged foods, beverages, dairy, confectionery, and ready-to-eat products, where fast picking, accurate inventory control, and frequent order cycles are critical. Their ability to support dense vertical storage while enabling rapid access to smaller unit loads makes them well-suited for space-constrained warehouses and production-adjacent storage areas. Food and beverage operators are leveraging mini load ASRS to improve order fulfillment speed, enhance batch and lot traceability, and reduce manual handling in high-velocity environments. Growing emphasis on hygiene compliance, inventory accuracy, and scalable automation for case-level handling further supports the adoption. As facilities prioritize flexible and high-performance storage solutions for fast-moving products, the mini load segment is positioned for sustained growth within the food & beverage automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market.

"500–1,500 kg segment is anticipated to capture a major market share in 2030"

The 500–1,500 kg segment is expected to hold a major share in the food & beverage automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market in 2030. This is driven by its widespread use in handling palletized packaged foods, beverages, cartons, and bulk ingredients across production plants and distribution centers. This payload range is well-suited for managing bottled drinks, canned products, processed foods, and raw material pallets that require stable load handling and efficient vertical storage. ASRS systems support high-throughput pallet movement, consistent inventory rotation, and optimized space utilization while reducing dependence on manual handling. Their ability to balance load capacity with storage density and operational efficiency makes them a preferred choice in large-scale food and beverage facilities, reinforcing the market for the 500–1,500 kg segment.

"North America is likely to account for a large market share in 2025"

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the food & beverage automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) industry in 2025, supported by the highly developed food processing, packaging, and distribution ecosystem. Large-scale production of packaged foods, beverages, dairy, and frozen products has sustained the demand for reliable, high-throughput warehouse automation that can manage complex inventory flows and strict service-level requirements. Food and beverage companies across the US and Canada are increasingly deploying ASRS to reduce labor dependency, address workforce availability challenges, and improve operational consistency across distribution centers. The strong focus on food safety, traceability, and regulatory compliance further encourages the adoption of automated storage solutions that support accurate batch tracking and controlled inventory movement. In addition, widespread investment in modern cold and ambient storage facilities, combined with early adoption of warehouse management and automation technologies, strengthens ASRS penetration. Ongoing upgrades to existing facilities and continued emphasis on cost efficiency and delivery speed reinforce a strong market position in the region.

Major companies operating in the food & beverage automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) companies include DAIFUKU CO., LTD. (Japan), Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Japan), SSI SCHAEFER (Germany), TGW Logistics Group (Austria), and Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan).

