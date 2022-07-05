NTT DATA Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide

Company is Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

TOKYO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader by Gartner Inc. in its 2022 Magic Quadrant report for SAP S/4HANA Application Services. NTT DATA was positioned in the Leaders Quadrant based on the company's ability to execute and its completeness of vision.

Norbert Rotter, CEO, NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, and SVP, Co-head of SAP Global Market Focus Team, NTT DATA Corporation said, "We are proud to be named a Leader by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA application services report. In our opinion, the recognition illustrates how NTT DATA has the experience, the technology and the global delivery capabilities to help clients get the most out of their SAP S/4HANA investments. At the same time, new employees and top IT experts appreciate the opportunities we offer in the context of interesting and challenging projects, that creates value for clients."

Clients evaluating the SAP S/4HANA suite are actively looking for partners that can support them from business consulting and advisory perspectives. In recent years NTT DATA has worked closely with clients adopting SAP S/4HANA in both greenfield and brownfield approaches. NTT DATA has invested in tools, accelerators and training to support client needs for SAP S/4HANA business consulting, implementation, system integration and managed services. NTT DATA also continues to develop services that align to specific vertical industries. In our opinion, this has helped in raising its stature as a thought leader within its focus industries, as evidenced by positive client feedback.

NTT DATA, we believe has upleveled the services and expertise it provides for customers leveraging SAP technology. The Large Enterprise Acceleration Program (LEAP) is a long-term global initiative that will transform the way NTT DATA engages with its largest SAP customers and create new revenue generating engagements now and far into the future. A key part of the Large Enterprise Acceleration Program (LEAP) initiative focuses on developing global offerings that can be adopted confidently by Fortune Global 500 companies.

