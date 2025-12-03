NTT DATA signs agreement to acquire SPRO, strengthening its capabilities in SAP for agribusiness in Brazil

BIELEFELD, Germany and SÃO PAULO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions, a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP, today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire SPRO IT Solutions, a leading SAP provider in the agribusiness industry in Brazil. The terms of the acquisition have been finalized and will be completed following approval from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

Norbert Rotter, CEO NTT DATA Business Solutions / Photo: Katrin Biller

Founded in 2008, SPRO is a national agribusiness leader, with expertise across key production chains including grain origination, animal protein, agricultural inputs, seeds, retail, and biofuels. Serving cooperatives, agro-industries, seed companies and trading firms across Brazil, the company promotes intelligent integration across all aspects of the agribusiness chain, from field to end consumer. As a SAP Gold Partner, SPRO collaborates with major global technology players including SAP, AWS, Microsoft, and Google, accelerating the strategic digitalization of its clients and solidifying its position as one of the leading references in innovation applied to Brazilian agribusiness.

"Brazil is among the top ten global markets for IT services, with agribusiness playing a leading role across many regions of the country. By welcoming SPRO into our organization, we are not only strengthening our SAP capabilities in a key industry, but also deepening our commitment to innovation and sustainable growth in the region. SPRO's proven expertise and strong customer relationships will help us deliver greater value to our clients and accelerate our global strategy", said Norbert Rotter, CEO, NTT DATA Business Solutions AG.

SPRO is dedicated to driving end-to-end digital transformation for agribusiness, providing a software platform and services that support operational efficiency, governance, and productive sustainability. Operating in the South, Southeast, Midwest, and North regions of Brazil - where the sector's main players are concentrated - the company has become a technology leader in agribusiness. The company offers proprietary solutions on the SAP Store and holds various certifications and recognitions, such as the SAP Delivery Excellence Award, which reinforce its leadership, credibility, and commitment to innovation in the sector.

"This acquisition creates new opportunities for cross-selling and upselling, leveraging the strengths of both organizations. SPRO will join our Global Centers of Excellence, fostering knowledge exchange and driving productivity. Agribusiness is a fundamental pillar of the Brazilian economy, representing around 29.4% of the national GDP and accounting for a significant share of the country's exports. With SPRO's expertise in SAP for key agribusiness production chains and global collaboration with other NTT DATA units, we will further enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions and support our international expansion," said Ricardo Fachin, Managing Director, NTT DATA Business Solutions Brazil.

Almir Miguel Meinerz, CEO at SPRO, comments: "With over 350 employees, our mission is to drive technological innovation in agribusiness, transforming data into intelligence and delivering tangible results for our clients. Joining NTT DATA Business Solutions marks an important milestone for SPRO, our team, and the entire ecosystem of clients and partners we've built over 17 years. We are excited by the opportunity to develop joint solutions for SAP clients, expand our market-recognized offerings, and accelerate our growth both in Brazil and beyond."

The acquisition of SPRO will add around 70 customers to the portfolio of NTT DATA Business Solutions. The company will become a subsidiary of NTT DATA Business Solutions – Serviços de Tecnologia Ltda. in Brazil and will operate as an independent company after the acquisition, using the brand name 'SPRO, an NTT DATA Company.'

For more information, please visit nttdata-solutions.com.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

Visit us at nttdata.com

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners. With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate sustainable growth and success – from strategic consulting and implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 18,300 dedicated employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.

NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA, a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers innovate, optimize, and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group.

Press Contact NTT DATA Business Solutions

Local

Sofia Baldessar

Sales Operation Director

NTT DATA Business Solutions –

Servicos de Tecnologia Ltda.

Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil

T: +55 41 988658826

E-mail: Sofia.Baldessar@nttdata.com



Global

Jasmin Straeter

Head of Global Communications

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

Königsbreede 1, 33605 Bielefeld, Germany

T: +49 521 9 14 48 108

Email: Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837524/NorbertRotter_CEO.jpg