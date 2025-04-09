NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives four SAP® Pinnacle Awards 2025 and is a Finalist in three Categories

BIELEFELD, Germany, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions today announced that it received four 2025 SAP Pinnacle Awards, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner, in the categories: "GROW with SAP", "SAP Business AI | Customer Adoption", "Business Transformation Management" and "Cross-Portfolio Success". The global consulting company specializing in SAP technologies for SMEs was also named a finalist in three categories: "Sales Success | Midmarket", "SAP Business AI | Partner Innovation – Customer AI Use Case" and "Partner Learning and Skills Growth". SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 24 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.

"Our premier partner recognition program, the SAP Pinnacle Awards, reflects the outstanding performance and commitment of our partners to deliver customer value, exponential growth, and simplification. The winning partners of this award are recognized for their successful alignment with SAP's business strategy, delivering innovative AI and cloud services and solutions to help businesses succeed," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE.

"I am delighted that we are once again the top winner of this year's SAP Pinnacle Awards with four wins and three finalists. This recognition is a strong sign of our long-standing partnership and the trust that SAP places in us. I am particularly proud of the award in the category "SAP Business AI | Customer Adoption". Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a key topic for us, which we are driving forward with the clear goal of creating value for our customers. The renewed award in the "GROW with SAP" category also confirms our focus to successfully support companies on their way to the Public Cloud. Together with SAP, we continue to set standards and shape the future of digital transformation worldwide," said Norbert Rotter, CEO NTT DATA Business Solutions.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation and capacity to help customers achieve their goals. The award is based on objective performance metrics and extensive data analysis. NTT DATA Business Solutions has been successfully implementing SAP technologies for more than 35 years to support customers worldwide in their digital transformation, reducing complexity and enabling them to become Intelligent Enterprises. As one of only eleven SAP Platinum Partners worldwide, the company has been recognized with the prestigious SAP Pinnacle Awards for the eleventh consecutive year.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners. With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate sustainable growth and success – from strategic consulting and implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 16,000 dedicated employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.

NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA, a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group.

