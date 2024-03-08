NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Receives SAP® MEE Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Cloud Performance

BIELEFELD, Germany, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions AG announces its receival of the SAP® MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Performance. Awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing SAP partners in the Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE) region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients — in partnership with SAP — help customers adopt innovation, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably, and run more simply with SAP solutions.

Andreas Pauls, Executive Vice President, Regional Head DACH and Managing Director at NTT DATA Business Solutions Germany: "A strong cloud performance is one key focus for our future positioning as the SAP partner in the MEE region. This award is thus both a recognition and a motivation for us." © KATRIN BILLER FOTOGRAFIE Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP, NTT DATA, Inc.: "I am proud that we have been recognized in this important area. This award confirms that we are on the right track and we look forward to further expanding our joint cloud business with SAP in the coming fiscal year." © KATRIN BILLER FOTOGRAFIE

Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP, NTT DATA, Inc., highlights the significance of being honoured with the Partner Excellence Award: "I am proud that we have been recognized in this important area. Cloud is the perfect operating model and offers many advantages for the digital transformation, such as greater flexibility or the implementation of artificial intelligence. This award confirms that we are on the right track to provide the best and most personalized services to our customers around the world. We look forward to further expanding our joint cloud business with SAP in the coming fiscal year."

Selected from SAP's large and diverse partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards are based on internal SAP sales data. A committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determine winning partners in each category, according to criteria such as sales achievement and performance. The Awards are presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.

"NTT DATA Business Solutions' dedication and expertise have helped our customers become more efficient and agile, making major strides in each of their transformation journeys," said Susanne Diehm, Chief Partner Officer MEE, Partner Ecosystem Success. "Thanks for being our trusted partner, and for making the move to the cloud a reality for so many of our customers. I am eager to build on this momentum and see what we can accomplish together in the year ahead!"

"We are honoured to receive this prestigious award. It is a confirmation of the excellent work that our dedicated team in the MEE region does for our customers every day," adds Andreas Pauls, Executive Vice President, Regional Head DACH and Managing Director at NTT DATA Business Solutions Germany. "A strong cloud performance is one key focus for our future positioning as the SAP partner in the region. This award is thus both a recognition and a motivation for us."

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions drive innovation — from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies — and for their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients' business opportunities with the latest technologies — individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 13,500 people in more than 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA — a part of NTT Group — is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com .

