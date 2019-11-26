Novotel gets "Calm" with its newest global partnership

The global partnership, which features a new custom Sleep Story narrated by award-winning actress Eva Green, will be rolled out across more than 530 hotels in 60 countries

PARIS, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Calm, the #1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation, and Novotel Hotels, today announced a multi-year global partnership to help hotel guests achieve inner calm and enjoy a more restful travel experience. The forward-thinking partnership emphasizes the vital role of sleep, mindfulness and self-care while traveling, and is a leading example of a global hospitality brand integrating mental wellbeing into its guest programming. Beginning in January 2020 at Novotel locations in the United Kingdom, the partnership with Calm will be introduced at more than 530 hotels across 60 countries throughout the year.

As part of Novotel's 'Time is on Your Side' campaign, which enables travelers to discover relaxing moments, disconnect from their busy lives and connect more deeply with friends, colleagues and family, guests will experience the positive benefits of Calm - including guided meditations, atmospheric music, nature soundscapes, and over 150 Sleep Stories - all of which are designed specifically to instill a calmer mindset. As an added benefit, guests checking into a Novotel Executive Room will receive a complimentary 60-day Calm Premium subscription (worth RRP USD $29.98 / GBP £26.98 / EUR €31.98), giving them the tools to help them find more calm and mindfulness in their everyday lives.

"At Novotel, we invite our guests to unwind and enjoy a sense of calm and wellbeing while staying at our hotels," said Nadege Keryhuel, Vice President Novotel Brand. "Traveling often takes people out of their usual comfort zones and so we feel it is vitally important to help our guests regain that comfort through mindfulness and relaxing environments. We are thrilled to partner with Calm to boost our efforts in this regard and look forward to seeing the benefits it will bring to our guests' overall health and wellbeing."

Some of Calm's most popular content is Sleep Stories, soothing bedtime stories, often narrated by well-known voices, that transport millions of adults and kids into a calmer, deeper sleep.

To celebrate its partnership with Novotel, Calm is releasing a new Sleep Story called "Nightfall", narrated by award-winning actress Eva Green. Green is best known for her role in the James Bond spy film Casino Royale and most recently the live-action version of the blockbuster movie, Dumbo. Narrated in English and French - the first time a Sleep Story is released in two languages simultaneously, "Nightfall" follows the peaceful, wondrous process of twilight as it unfolds across the Earth, described in rich, vivid detail - creating the perfect setting for a Novotel guest settling down to sleep.

Eva Green said, "For me, sleep is like my sanctuary, it is a time to rest, to be alone in my thoughts and it is the foundation of me feeling good every day. Through this reading of "Nightfall", I hope to bring about a state of stillness and peace to people, helping them unwind and fall into a deep sleep."

"Wellness travel is growing twice as fast as tourism overall, with sleep and mental wellbeing proving to be extremely important to consumers in new or unfamiliar environments, such as hotels," said Aleena Abrahamian, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Calm. "Mindfulness and better sleep can have a positive impact on various states of mind: improving concentration, memory, creativity, and motivation. More people are looking to incorporate wellness into their lifestyles and travel experiences."

Novotel hotel guests will also be able to access hundreds of hours of Sleep Stories, meditation exercises, soundscapes, and music from renowned artists from the Calm app through the new partnership.

60-day trial available to Novotel guests booking an Executive Room. Full details can be found here.

About Calm

Calm is a leading global health and wellness brand with the #1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation. The company is on a mission to make the world happier and healthier. With hundreds of hours of original audio content, the Calm app helps users cope with some of the most important mental health issues of the modern age including anxiety, stress and insomnia. Apple's 2017 iPhone App of the Year and Inc's 19th fastest growing company with over 60 million downloads to date, averaging 85,000 new users daily.

About Novotel

Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers destination hotels designed as comforting and energizing places where guests can 'press pause' and take time to enjoy the moments that really matter. The brand's wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services for business and leisure guests alike, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; 24/7 catering with nutritious choices; dedicated meeting spaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centers. Novotel, which has over 530 locations in more than 60 countries is part of Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 4,900 hotels and residences across 110 countries.

