NOVOTEL CELEBRATES ONE YEAR OF OCEAN COMMITMENT AND SUSTAINABLE PARTNERSHIP WITH WWF

"At Novotel, we are taking decisive action to protect our oceans, and the partnership with WWF is a driving force of this commitment," said Jean-Yves Minet, Novotel Global Brand President. "Through their guidance and expertise, we can drive change at scale across our 600 hotels and more widely across the industry and communities we reach. At Novotel, we're committed to making it easier to make choices that have a positive impact on the longevity of the planet, on marine life, and on future generations. From responsible sourcing to a Plant-Forward approach, our ocean impact strategy is designed to drive real change. Together, we can lead the way toward a healthier, more sustainable future - one positive choice at a time."

DELICIOUS, HEALTHIER, MORE SUSTAINABLE FOOD

The new Sustainable Seafood Principles were created in partnership with WWF and led by the fisheries experts at WWF France. The new guidelines, launched globally across Novotel's 600 hotels, include banning of 350 species of endangered seafood species, and promoting responsible fishing by 2027, serving only MSC-certified wild-caught species or responsibly sourced local fish, and use ASC- or organic-certified farmed seafood for salmon and shrimp, fostering supplier collaboration where needed. WWF France has created Sustainable Seafood Training, a comprehensive global training programme for Novotel chefs, food and procurement teams, and is working alongside Novotel and Accor to improve traceability.

Furthermore, Novotel has pioneered a Plant-Forward1 ambition, targeting all its 600 hotels to have a minimum of 25% plant-based menus by 2026. Today 39% of hotels dedicate at least 25% of their menus to plant-forward options. Novotel is committed to offering market leading, tasty, sustainable, and Plant-Forward philosophy at scale, guided by a leading culinary institute.

EDUCATION & AWARENESS FOR THE NEXT GENERATION

Novotel welcomes more than two million family stays a year and this summer families at Novotel will experience two new edutainment games designed by WWF France and Novotel to inspire and empower children to be ambassadors for the ocean. "Guardians of the Mediterranean" is an interactive card and digital game inspired by the WWF Blue Panda boat, created to educate families about ocean conservation in a fun, engaging way. "Sea Turtle" is a lively digital quiz that helps children learn about the threats faced during turtle migration, including ghost gear, plastic and pollution.

"Inspiring and educating the next generation is key to protecting our ocean," added Jean-Yves. "By engaging young minds through play, we plant the seeds of awareness, empathy, and action for a healthier, more sustainable marine future. As a leading family-friendly hotel brand, Novotel is perfectly placed to champion this vital mission."

A YEAR OF PROGRESS: STRENGTHENING NOVOTEL'S COMMITMENT TO THE OCEANS

Since its launch in June 2024, Novotel has made significant strides to deliver upon its ocean preservation and sustainable impact plan:

1/ REDUCE IMPACT

Novotel's commitment to reducing its impact aligns with Accor's industry-leading mission towards positive hospitality, including:

Phasing out single-use plastics across Novotel hotel operations

Installing large-format and refillable dispensers in hotels

Minimizing food waste through innovative solutions and guest engagement

Launched microplastic filter pilots in two Novotel hotels2 in France to reduce impact from hotel laundry

2/ DELICIOUS, HEALTHIER & MORE SUSTAINABLE FOOD CHOICES

In addition to the new Plant-Forward ambition and Sustainable Seafood Principles, Novotel has implemented significant actions:

A globally managed Fishery Improvement Project (FIP) was launched in Q1 2025 in collaboration with WWF, including support of the Indian Squid FIP in Kerala, India

Launched a partnership with Seafood Souq to ensure all seafood suppliers and products are onboarded to SFS Trace and meet required traceability standards, including an 18-hotel pilot in the Middle East 3 .

. A Seafood Taskforce procurement project has been launched in Europe in collaboration with WWF France, working directly with five suppliers to improve traceability as part of the brand's commitment to support WWF's ambition for sector-wide change throughout the supply chain.

3/ ENHANCE EDUCATION & OCEAN AWARENESS

Novotel is committed to raising awareness of the importance of the ocean to modern life, inspiring hotel teams, guests and communities to positively contribute to a more balanced life with the ocean.

New global Ocean Awareness Training for all Novotel teams in all 600 hotels, enhancing their knowledge and inspiring their action and commitment. The training has been developed in partnership with AXA Climate.

for all Novotel teams in all 600 hotels, enhancing their knowledge and inspiring their action and commitment. The training has been developed in partnership with AXA Climate. New WWF Sustainable Seafood Training : for all chef, F&B and procurement teams, including the impact of overfishing, sustainable seafood sourcing and best-in-class sustainability practices in restaurants.

: for all chef, F&B and procurement teams, including the impact of overfishing, sustainable seafood sourcing and best-in-class sustainability practices in restaurants. Edutainment in-hotel events, programming and games to inspire positive action amongst the Novotel community.

4/ CONTRIBUTE TO RESEARCH & INNOVATION

Novotel is supporting essential WWF France conservation projects around the world, investing to support ocean impact, research and action through critical projects.

1/ The protection of Posidonia in the Mediterranean

Where: Europe

Why: Per hectare, the Posidonia meadow sequesters five to seven times more carbon than the tropical forest

Status: Action plans underway in 9 coastal cities; 8 mooring fields in project; and 73 buoy conversions completed in 2024 and 41 planned in 2025.

2/ The identification and removal of "ghost gear"

Where: Mediterranean Sea

Why: Lost, abandoned and otherwise discarded fishing gear are a major threat to marine life

Status: Over 1,000 hectares prospected in Bonifacio; several4 nets identified; pilot retrieval with underwater robots scheduled for 2025–2026; new prospection missions in Calanques and Ajaccio planned.

3/ Supporting the WWF France's Blue Panda boat

Where: Europe - France , Greece , Türkiye, Italy and Croatia

- , , Türkiye, and Why: The Blue Panda sails across the Mediterranean conducting missions to develop science-based solutions and recommendations to protect Mediterranean marine life, to raise public awareness, and leading lobbying missions with countries and communities.

Status: 2024 campaign completed across France , Greece , Turkey , Italy and Croatia ; educational visits reached 550+ children in France ; Cap Cétacés anti-collision system tested; ghost gear prospection and Marine Protection Areas studies conducted; Blue Panda to be in Nice 8–14 June for UNOC with stakeholder events.

4/ Tracking and tracing marine turtles

Where: Global, with a specific focus on Asia-Pacific

Why: Six of seven species of marine turtles remained threatened by harvesting, illegal trade, being caught by commercial fisheries and the loss of nesting beaches. Mapping nesting beaches, migratory corridors and foraging grounds for critical turtle populations.

Status: 'Blue Corridors' initiative launched October 2024 ; over 12,600 turtles tracked globally; data gathering and connectivity analysis ongoing in 2025; update to be published by WWF at UNOC 2025.

5/ Protecting the sea turtles of the Western Atlantic

Where: Guiana Shield

Why: Mobilising civic society and fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing will help protect leatherback turtles breeding on coastal areas of the Guianas, and green and olive ridley turtles from Brazil to Venezuela .

to . Status: Youth ambassador programme launched; regional delegation to attend UNOC in June 2025 ; field projects including eco-guide training, citizen science, and advocacy actions ongoing through 2025-2026.

Ludovic Frère Escoffier, Ocean Program Manager, WWF France, said: "Protecting the ocean also means protecting our common future. Faced with the growing threats of overfishing, pollution and loss of biodiversity, economic players have a key role to play. We welcome Novotel's commitment to integrating the preservation of marine ecosystems into its strategy. By collaborating with influential companies in the tourism sector, together we are accelerating the transition to more sustainable, responsible practices that are compatible with ocean resilience."

"The ocean is our planet's greatest source of balance - the 'lungs of the world'," added Jean-Yves Minet. "It regulates climate, supports livelihoods, and protects ecosystems. But that balance is at risk. To secure a sustainable future, we must rebalance our relationship with the oceans, reducing our impact and ensuring marine health. Our wellbeing is deeply tied to the health of the ocean. Protecting the ocean isn't just about the environment, it's about supporting human health and longevity too."

WHAT'S NEXT FOR NOVOTEL? POSITIVE STEPS TO IMPACT OCEAN LONGEVITY

Looking ahead, Novotel remains committed to amplifying its impact by:

Collaborating with industry leaders at UN Ocean Conference in Nice to drive meaningful change

WWF Sustainable Seafood Training – launching summer 2025

Ocean Awareness Training in partnership with AXA Climate – launching summer 2025

Expanding sustainable seafood practices across all hotels

Embedding a new Plant-Forward menu strategy in all hotels

Introducing new guest engagement programs focused on ocean preservation

Continuing to support critical WWF France ocean preservation projects around the world

For more information about Novotel's sustainability initiatives, learn our partnership with WWF, and to read the Novotel Ocean Impact Report in full, visit Novotel - Ocean

6 DELICIOUS PLANT-BASED DISHES @ NOVOTEL HOTELS

1. Azzurra Kitchen @ Novotel Monte Carlo.

a. Beetroot and Chickpea Hummus with Tahini, Fresh Herbs, spring vegetables and purslane shoots.

2. MOKU @ Novotel Cairns Oasis Resort

a. Green Paw Paw Salad with green paw paw & carrot, avocado, soft herbs, edamame, nam jim dressing, cassava crackers & charred lime

3. Novotel Melbourne Airport – Boccata Restaurant & Bar

a. Rigatoni with Confit Tomatoes, Stracciatella and Pangrattato

4. Bokan @ Novotel London Canary Wharf

a. Black Lime Tofu, Dashi Broth with an Onion and Spinach Marmalade – part of the vegan tasting experience and vegan bottomless brunch

5. Flying Elephant @ Novotel Dubai Al Barsha

a. Zameen Ke Kebab, honey glazed beet, spicy mascarpone, Masala plum coilee

6. Ici&là @ Novotel Strasbourg Centre Halles

a. Quinoa Lover Burger with quinoa-chili galette, Alsacian cheddar, pesto rosso, aubergine, courgette and green salad

Images: CLICK HERE

Notes to editors

1Plant-Forward Definition: Plant-Forward, which includes vegetarian, vegan and Flexitarian diets, is a lifestyle choice reaping the health and sustainability benefits of vegetarian and vegan eating while still enjoying animal products, such as meat, fish, and dairy, in moderation.

2Novotel Hotels participating in microplastic pilot: Novotel Reims Tinqueux and Novotel Lens Noyelles

318 Novotel Hotels participating in the Seafood Souk: 1 hotel in Bahrain, 1 hotel in Oman, 7 hotels in Saudi Arabia, 9 hotels in UAE

4Exact number of nets identified to be communicated by WWF France after May 23rd

About Novotel

Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers high-quality hotels designed as comforting and energising places where guests can achieve balance in their busy lives, whether they are traveling for work, leisure or a blend of both. The brand's wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; relaxed restaurants with nutritious choices; flexible workspaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centres. Novotel, which has over 590 locations in more than 60 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,600 properties throughout more than 110 countries. Novotel is also a participating brand in ALL, a booking platform and lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

novotel.com | all.com | group.accor.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692475/Novotel_Hotels_NOVOTEL_CELEBRATES_ONE_YEAR_OF_OCEAN_COMMITMENT_A.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692476/Novotel_Hotels_NOVOTEL_CELEBRATES_ONE_YEAR_OF_OCEAN_COMMITMENT_A.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692477/Novotel_Hotels_NOVOTEL_CELEBRATES_ONE_YEAR_OF_OCEAN_COMMITMENT_A.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692478/Novotel_Hotels_NOVOTEL_CELEBRATES_ONE_YEAR_OF_OCEAN_COMMITMENT_A.jpg