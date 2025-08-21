NOVOSENSE Advances Smart Mobility with Reliable Automotive IC Solutions for Safety and Comfort

SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE Microelectronics, a leading high-performance and high-reliability analog & mixed-signal chip provider, offers a comprehensive portfolio of automotive ICs designed to elevate vehicle safety, comfort, and user experience. Covering robust signal detection, immersive cockpit lighting, high-fidelity audio, and dependable power isolation, products such as MT72xx, NSDA6934-Q1, NSI67x0, and NSUC1500-Q1 empower intelligent, connected, and efficient automotive systems.

High-Reliability 2-Wire Hall Switch IC for Automotive Body Applications

The MT72xx series addresses long-wiring challenges with a current-output Hall switch family engineered for automotive body electronics. Compliant with AEC-Q100 Grade 0 and ASIL-A safety standards, MT72xx delivers robust EMC/ESD performance, multiple sensing polarity options, and flexible system integration—ensuring dependable signal transmission for seatbelt buckle detection, window lift motor control, tailgate sensing, and other critical body control functions.

Smart Isolated Gate Driver for High-Voltage Power Systems

NSI67x0 is a high-performance isolated gate driver series with integrated analog-to-PWM sensing, designed for driving SiC, IGBTs, and MOSFETs up to 2121V. With ±10A peak drive current, high CMTI (>150kV/μs), and fast fault protection, it ensures safe and efficient operation in demanding applications. Compact SOW16 packaging with >8mm creepage and full AEC-Q100 compliance makes it ideal for EVs, industrial control, and power systems.

Third-Generation Digital Isolator ICs for High-Reliability Automotive Applications

The NSI83xx series uses EMI-optimized capacitive isolation technology with 1–4 channel configurations. Meeting stringent AEC-Q100 requirements, it provides reinforced insulation exceeding 10kVrms, with industry-leading EMI, EOS, and CMTI performance—supporting reliable long-term operation in on-board chargers, battery management, traction inverters, and thermal control for new energy vehicles.

Ambient Lighting Driver SoC for Smart Cockpit Experiences

NSUC1500-Q1 integrates an ARM® Cortex®-M3 core with 4-channel current-mode LED drivers, delivering smooth 16-bit PWM dimming for precise color and brightness control. Equipped with LIN communication and diagnostic features, it complies with AEC-Q100 Grade 1 and CISPR 25 Class 5 standards—enabling reliable, flexible, and immersive ambient lighting solutions for smart cockpits.

In H1 2025, NOVOSENSE achieved revenue of USD 212 million, up 97.5% year-on-year, driven by steady growth in automotive electronics demand and recovery in the energy sector. As a trusted analog & mixed signal chip provider, NOVOSENSE remains committed to advancing semiconductor innovation to accelerate safe & smart mobility.