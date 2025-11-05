NOVOSENSE Launches Advanced Automotive LED Driver ICs for Vehicle Exterior and Interior Lighting

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE, a leading automotive analog company that has shipped over 980 million automotive chips as of the first half of 2025, unveils its latest portfolio of high-performance LED driver ICs for exterior and interior lighting. Featuring high-side and low-side linear drivers as well as integrated MCU solutions for RGB/RGBW ambient control, these ICs deliver precise current regulation, advanced diagnostics, and robust thermal management—enabling automakers and Tier-1 suppliers to build safer, more energy-efficient, and highly customizable lighting systems.

NSL21912/16/24: 12/16/24-Channel High-side Linear LED Driver Family

The NSL21912/16/24 series are automotive high-side LED drivers delivering 100mA per channel with12-bit PWM dimming, and support automatic thermal sharing via VS shunt resistors for excellent thermal performance. They also feature configurable LED fault detection, integrated EEPROM for fail-safe functions, a UART interface up to 2 Mbps, and optional ASIL-B functional safety support, enabling scalable and reliable lighting solutions.

NSL23716x: Automotive 16-channel Low-side Linear LED Driver

The NSL23716x is a 16-channel automotive low-side LED driver with 100mA per channel and 12-bit independent PWM dimming. It integrates programmable thermal derating, LED open-/short-circuit detection, and overheat protection with automatic shutdown. Built-in OTP memory supports Fail-Safe safety functions, while the optional CAN PHY interface eliminates the need for an external transceiver—simplifying design and improving system reliability.

NSL2163x: 40V/3 Channel Automotive Linear LED Driver with Thermal Balancing

The NSL2163x is a three-channel automotive linear LED driver delivering up to 200 mA per channel and operating directly from a 5 V–40 V battery supply. It supports thermal sharing via external shunt resistors, offers an optional low-power EN-pin version, and integrates LED open/short detection with thermal shutdown for enhanced system reliability.

NSUC1500: Highly Integrated IC for Ambient Lighting

Integrating an ARM® Cortex®-M3 core and 4-channel high-precision current-mode LED drivers, NSUC1500 provides 16-bit independent PWM dimming and 6-bit analog dimming capabilities, and enables more accurate dimming and color mixing control while effectively compensating for lumen depreciation. Additionally, NSUC1500 is compliant with the AEC-Q100 Grade 1 and CISPR 25 Class 5 EMC standards, promising high reliability and flexibility.

With its comprehensive automotive lighting IC portfolio, NOVOSENSE enables automakers to design reliable, thermally optimized, and energy-efficient lighting systems for exterior and interior applications, meeting the highest standards of safety, performance, and customization. Learn more: www.novosns.com/en