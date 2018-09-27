Novo Cinemas Unveils Stunning Flagship Venue at IMG Worlds of Adventure Theme Park in Dubai

The largest IMAX® with Laser cinema in Dubai, Novo's ultra-modern multiplex features a stunning 'cosmic' aesthetic that boldly represents the next generation of cinema in the region.

The complex boasts a 12-screen multiplex designed to fully immerse customers in the magic of the movies. The venue's futuristic design is accentuated by more than 5,000 meters of LED strip lighting in customized colours and mirror lighting from floor to ceiling throughout the lobby and public areas.

True cinephiles will revel in the IMAX® with Laser experience and the choice of three VIP screens offering Novo's famous 7-Star service. A private lounge with dedicated fine dining menu and personal butler service is available, while fully reclining leather seats combined with pillow and blanket amenities complete the premium offering.

The newest Novo Cinemas location also offers multi-purpose cinema screens with a presentation stage, making it the perfect space to hold corporate events and meetings.

The new experience also features IMAX® with Laser's 12-channel sound technology with new side and overhead channels that deliver a greater dynamic range and precision for the ultimate in audio performance.

Debbie Stanford-Kristiansen, CEO of Novo Cinemas said of the opening: "Our inspiration for this unique new location was to transport our guests to another world while delivering that 'WOW factor'. We believe this amazing cinema will do just that. With stunning design, great F&B and VIP customer services and the biggest IMAX® with Laser screen in Dubai, we are confident of delivering a jaw-dropping experience. We are also very grateful for the support of our partner, IMG Worlds of Adventure, who have allowed us the freedom to push the boundaries of design and experience."

After catching their favourite stars on the big screen, movie-goers can choose to purchase a separate pass to access IMG Worlds of Adventure.

For more information on Novo Cinemas IMAX with Laser Experience® including movie showing times, head to their website: https://www.imax.com/theatres/novo-img-dubai-imax.

For more information visit www.novocinemas.com or download the Novo App for iOS or Android.

