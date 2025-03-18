Nous Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Data & AI Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

EDISON, N.J., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Infosystems, a leading global IT solutions provider, is proud to announce its recognition as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Data and AI (D&AI) Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. This recognition highlights Nous' expertise in delivering AI-driven data solutions that enable enterprises to build AI-ready ecosystems, enhance operational efficiency, and drive business growth.

Nous Everest Peak Matrix Data & AI

With enterprises prioritizing data strategy and governance to maximize the potential of generative AI, Nous has been at the forefront of empowering mid-market enterprises with scalable, secure, and value-driven AI solutions. The company's investments in data modernization, AI-driven insights, and strategic partnerships have reinforced its position in the market.

"This recognition in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® 2025 is a testament to our commitment to helping enterprises maximize the potential of their data and AI investments," said Anurag Chauhan, CEO of Nous Infosystems. "As AI adoption accelerates, Nous remains focused on delivering innovation-driven, AI-ready data solutions that drive measurable business outcomes."

As businesses continue to prioritize AI-driven decision-making, the need for trustworthy, high-quality data has never been greater. Enterprises are looking for scalable AI solutions that not only enhance operational efficiencies but also unlock new revenue streams.

"The growing focus on data-driven decision-making and AI adoption requires enterprises to have a robust data strategy," said Mahesh Prabhu, COO of Nous Infosystems. "Nous' recognition as a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® 2025 underscores our expertise in building scalable and secure AI ecosystems. This milestone reflects our continuous efforts to drive business impact for our clients through data innovation."

Everest Group's assessment analyzed 31 service providers, evaluating their market impact, vision, and capabilities. Nous' inclusion as a Major Contender reinforces its growing footprint in the AI and data services space.

About Nous Infosystems

Nous Infosystems is a global leader in digital solutions and product engineering, enabling global enterprises and ISVs to harness the power of technology. Through an innovative portfolio of services and next-gen technology solutions, we help organizations transform their business models, operations, and experiences to drive growth.

At the forefront of technology, Nous stands as a global pioneering force, delivering unparalleled expertise in digital transformation solutions through automation using AI, leveraging the cloud, and utilizing data and analytics with assured quality.

Nous follows a global delivery model through its strategically located delivery centers in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, Serbia, and India and provides assured quality services by following global standards and is certified in CMMi Level 5 SVC + SSD v1.3, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO/IEC 27001:2013.

Nous is Great Place to Work® Certified™, reflecting a corporate culture dedicated to creating a positive and rewarding work environment.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641173/NOUS_Everest.jpg