Nous Infosystems Achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Infosystems, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Nous as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.

Nous Infosystems - AWS Generative AI Competency

Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates Nous as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting enterprises in accelerating the adoption of secure and scalable Generative AI solutions. Nous possesses the experience and expertise demonstrated through successful projects addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions. These solutions enable digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.

"Nous Infosystems is proud to achieve the AWS Generative AI Competency," said Milan Bhatt, CEO, Nous Infosystems. "This designation validates Nous' commitment to helping enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journeys by leveraging our Gen AI innovative solutions in collaboration with the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides, to deliver significant customer value and growth."

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These AWS Partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprises.

This achievement strengthens Nous's collaboration with AWS and underscores continued investment in cloud, data, and AI innovation. With the AWS Generative AI Competency, Nous is well-positioned to guide enterprises from assessment to scaled impact, combining domain expertise, engineering rigor, and responsible AI governance.

About Nous Infosystems

Nous Infosystems is a global leader in digital solutions and product engineering, enabling global enterprises and ISVs to harness the power of technology. Through an innovative portfolio of services and next-gen technology solutions, we help organizations transform their business models, operations, and experiences to drive growth.

At the forefront of technology, Nous stands as a global pioneering force, delivering unparalleled expertise in digital transformation solutions through automation using AI, leveraging the cloud, and utilizing data and analytics with assured quality.

Nous follows a global delivery model through its strategically located delivery centers in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, Serbia, and India, and provides assured quality services by following global standards.

Nous is Great Place to Work® Certified™, reflecting a corporate culture dedicated to creating a positive and rewarding work environment.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772713/Nous_Infosystems_AWS_Partner.jpg

Contacts: Nous Infosystems

Public Relations

+1 (732) 985-9533

marketing@nousinfo.com