Nous Infosystems Recognized as a Leader in Quality Engineering Specialist Services by Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Infosystems, a leading global IT solutions provider delivering innovative technology services and solutions, announced its recognition as a Leader in the Quality Engineering (QE) Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 by Everest Group. This prestigious acknowledgment underlines Nous' dedication to achieving excellence in Quality Engineering and consistently delivering outstanding solutions and services for clients across the globe.



Everest Group's QE Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 meticulously evaluated 24 Quality Engineering (QE) specialist providers. This assessment provides key insights into each provider's focus, IP/solutions, domain expertise, and case studies. It aids buyers in informed decision-making for their sourcing needs while enabling providers to benchmark against peers.

The assessment covers diverse industries and geographies and is grounded in Everest Group's rigorous annual Request for Information (RFI) process for 2023. This process involves direct interactions with top QE specialists, validated by client references, and ongoing analysis of the dynamic QE services market.

"As enterprises increase their technology investments to revolutionize their conventional business models, the expectations from the quality function have grown exponentially. To ensure business and technology success, enterprises now realize the need to embed best-fit quality engineering solutions that can serve its complex technology architecture as well as development processes. Consequently, enterprises are actively partnering with specialist quality engineering providers. These providers play a vital role in propelling innovation with their laser-sharp focus in the quality engineering space, guiding their enterprise clients through a transformative journey toward becoming a quality-first organization," said Alisha Mittal, Vice President, Everest Group. "Nous Infosystems emerges as a Leader in Everest Group's Quality Engineering (QE) Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment, owing to its balanced portfolio of services across QE advisory, functional and non-functional testing, automation, and phygital testing complemented by its diverse range of solutions addressing a variety of use cases. Nous Infosystems maintains a global presence by strategically allocating its resources among onshore, offshore, and nearshore locations, thus striking a good balance between cost-effectiveness and staying close to its clients."

"We're honored to receive recognition as a Leader in Quality Engineering (QE) Specialist Services by Everest Group," said Anurag Chauhan, CEO, Nous Infosystems. "This milestone reinforces our core values, deeply rooted in the pursuit of excellence, technology leadership, and a steadfast commitment to our clients' success. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to delivering transformative QE solutions that drive innovation, efficiency, and value across industries, further solidifying our position as a leader in the IT landscape."

Commenting on the achievement, Jay Nair, SVP | Testing, Business Development & Strategy at Nous Infosystems, said, "This recognition reflects our passion for innovation and our commitment to delivering top-tier QE solutions. We are inspired to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible, exploring new frontiers in QE, and delivering even greater value to our clients through cutting-edge strategies, advanced technologies, and unparalleled expertise."

Nous Infosystems offers a well-rounded portfolio of services encompassing QE advisory, functional and non-functional testing, automation, and phygital testing, with a balanced focus on custom applications and COTS testing. The evaluation also highlighted client satisfaction with Nous' adaptable methodologies, responsiveness, and proactive approach to understanding their distinct challenges. This client-centric mindset enables Nous to meet unique client requirements effectively by customizing testing strategies, thereby ensuring successful partnerships.

About Nous Infosystems:

Nous Infosystems is a global information technology firm providing innovative software solutions and services across a broad spectrum of industries. Established in 1996, we have delivered technology-led business outcomes to customers for over two decades. Major offerings include digital transformation solutions, business IT consulting, application development and maintenance, AI-led business intelligence solutions, cloud and infrastructure management services, enterprise application integration, product engineering solutions, and independent testing services. Nous Infosystems operates in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, and India. We have our development centers in the USA (New Jersey) and India (Bangalore and Coimbatore).

For more information about Nous Infosystems, please visit www.nousinfosystems.com.

