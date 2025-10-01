Notification of trade

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonas Warrer Petersen Holding ApS, a company owned by Jonas Warrer, CEO and primary insider of Gentoo Media Inc., has yesterday purchased 69,500 shares in Gentoo Media at a price of SEK 6,64 per share. After this transaction, Jonas Warrer holds 2,060,000 options and close associates of Jonas Warrer own 885,400 shares in Gentoo Media.

For questions, please contact: jonas.warrer@g2m.com, +45 3078 8450.

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com

