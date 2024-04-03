Notification of major holding in Kindred Group plc

03 Apr, 2024, 16:17 BST

VALLETTA, Malta, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) hereby announces that it, on 3 April 2024, has received a notification of major holding from JPMorgan Chase & Co, a company with its registered office in Wilmington, Delaware, USA. The notification refers to an increased number of shares and voting rights in Kindred held by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

According to the notification, JPMorgan Chase & Co holds 5.06% of the shares and voting rights in Kindred as of 27 March 2024.

The relevant chain of controlled undertakings can be found in the notification, of which a copy can be found on Kindred's website: https://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/major-holdings.

This information is information that Kindred Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the Listing Rules published by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta).

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337
ir@kindredgroup.com

