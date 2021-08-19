Notice to attend extraordinary general meeting in scibase holding ab (publ)

The shareholders of SciBase (publ), reg.no 556773-4768 (the "Company") are hereby summoned to an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday 7 September 2021.

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors has, in light of continued spread of the coronavirus and in accordance with the Swedish Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations, decided that the extraordinary general meeting shall be held without physical presence of shareholders, proxies and/or external parties and that the shareholders shall have only the opportunity to vote by mail prior to the meeting.

The Company welcomes all shareholders to exercise their voting rights at the annual general meeting through postal voting as described below. Information on the resolutions passed at the extraordinary general meeting will be published on Tuesday 7 September 2021, as soon as the result of the postal voting has been finally confirmed.

PARTICIPATION

A Shareholder wishing to attend the Meeting shall:

be recorded in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Monday 30 August 2021 ; and

; and notify the Company of its intention to attend the Meeting not later than on Monday 6 September 2021 by submitting a complete voting form and, where applicable, proxies, registration certificates and other corresponding authorization documents in accordance with the instructions under the heading "Information on postal voting" below.

To be entitled to attend the meeting, shareholders whose shares are nominee-registered must, in addition to giving notice of attendance to the Company by casting their postal vote, register such shares in their own names so that the shareholder is recorded in the share register as of Monday 30 August 2021. Such registration may be temporary (so called voting right registration) and request for such registration shall be made to the nominee in accordance with the nominee's routines in such time in advance as decided by the nominee. Voting rights registrations effected no later than the second banking day after 30 August 2021 will be considered in the preparation of the share register.

INFORMATION ON POSTAL VOTING

Postal voting

The shareholders may exercise their voting rights at the meeting only by voting in advance, so-called postal voting, in accordance with Section 22 of the Swedish Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations.

A special form shall be used for postal voting. The form will be available on the Company's website, http://investors.scibase.se/.The postal voting form is considered as the notification of participation at the annual general meeting.

The completed voting form must be received by Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB no later than Monday 6 September 2021. The form may be submitted by post to Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB, Attn: Rasmus Nordfäldt Laws, Box 14055, 104 40 Stockholm or via e-mail to rasmuslaws@eversheds-sutherland.se.

The shareholder may not provide special instructions or conditions in the voting form. If so, the vote (i.e. the postal vote in its entirety) is invalid. Further instructions and conditions are included in the form for postal voting.

The shareholders may request in the postal voting form that a resolution on one or several of the matters on the proposed agenda below should be deferred to a so-called continued general meeting, which cannot be conducted solely by way of postal voting. Such general meeting shall take place if the meeting so resolves or if shareholders with at least one tenth of all shares in the Company so requests.

Proxy voting

A shareholder represented by proxy shall issue a power of attorney which shall be dated and signed by the shareholder. If the shareholder postal votes by proxy, the power of attorney shall be enclosed to the form. If issued by a legal entity, the power of attorney shall also be accompanied by registration certificate or, if not applicable, equivalent documents of authority. Power of attorney forms for those shareholders wishing to postal vote by proxy will be available on the Company's website http://investors.scibase.se/.

PROPOSED AGENDA

The Board of Directors' proposed agenda for the meeting:

Opening of the Meeting Appointment of chairman of the meeting Preparation and approval of the voting list Approval of the agenda for the meeting Appointment of one or two persons to verify the minutes of the meeting Determination of whether the meeting has been duly convened Election of Board of Directors Closing of the meeting

PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS

Appointment of chairman of the Meeting (item 2)

The Board of Directors proposes that Johan Engström (Eversheds Sutherland) is appointed as the chairman of the meeting.

Preparation and approval of voting list (item 3)

The voting list which is to be prepared based on the meeting's share register and postal votes received is pro-posed as voting list for the meeting.

Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes (item 5)

The Board of Directors proposes that Rasmus Nordfäldt Laws (Eversheds Sutherland), or, if unable to attend the meeting, any of the persons assigned by the Board of Directors, shall verify the minutes. The persons verifying the minutes shall also control the voting list and that received postal votes are correctly reflected in the minutes.

Election of Board of Directors (item 7)

The nominating committee proposes that the Board of Directors is to be composed of five directors.

The nominating committee proposes that Jvalini Dwarkasing is elected as a new member of the Board. Should the meeting resolve in accordance with the proposal, the Board of Directors will be: Tord Lendau (chairman), Diana Ferro, Thomas Taapken, Matt Leavitt, and Jvalini Dwarkasing

A new member of the Board is entitled to remuneration for work in accordance with the renumeration fees resolved by the 2021 Annual General Meeting, in proportion to the actual time served as member of the Board.

Dr Jvalini Dwarkasing

Dr Dwarkasing is currently the Chief Scientific Officer at SkylineDx. She has over 10 years of life science experience with an international track record within oncology having held both research and management positions. Dr Dwarkasing has a strong academic background and a PhD in medical nutrition and pharmacology. Her drive for doing research is patient focus and how to bring science from bench to bedside. Her geographical areas of focus are the US, Europe and Australia.

OTHER

Information

Shareholders have the right to request information from the Board of Directors and the CEO in accordance with Chapter 7 Section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act regarding conditions that may affect the assessment of a matter on the agenda and conditions that may affect the assessment of the Company's financial situation. The Board of Directors and the CEO shall disclose such information if the Board of Directors considers that this can be done without significant damage to the Company. The disclosure obligation also applies to the Company's relationship with another group company, the group accounts and such matters as mentioned above with regard to subsidiaries.

Requests for such information must be submitted in writing to the Company no later than ten days before the meeting, i.e. no later than 28 August 2021, to the Company's address SciBase Holding AB (publ), Box 3337, 103 67 Stockholm, Sverige, Sweden or by e-mail to info@scibase.com. The information is provided by the Company by keeping it available on the Company's website www.scibase.com and at the Company at the above address no later than five days prior to the meeting, i.e., 2 September 2021. The information is also sent to shareholders who have requested it and who have provided their address.

Processing of personal data

For information regarding how your personal data is processed in connection with the meeting, please refer to the privacy policy on Euroclear Sweden AB's website:

https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-no-tice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf.

Number of shares and votes in the Company

The total number of shares in the Company at the time of issuance of this notice is 68,475,107. Company does not hold any of its own shares.

Stockholm in August 2021

SciBase Holding AB (publ)Board of Directors

For more information please contact:

Tord Lendau, Chairman of the Board

Tel: +46 708 10 01 67

Email: tordlendau@hotmail.com

Certified Advisor:

Avanza

Tel: +46 8 409 421 20

Email: ca@avanza.se

The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication at the time stated by Scibase's news distributor Cision upon publication of this press release.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a global medical technology company based in Stockholm, Sweden that develops unique point-of-care devices for the evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. SciBase's first product, Nevisense, helps clinicians detect melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and non-melanoma skin cancer. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. SciBase technology is based Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) combined with Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms that interpret the varying electrical properties of human tissue to detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase Holding AB is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/notice-to-attend-extraordinary-general-meeting-in-scibase-holding-ab--publ-,c3399222

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/3399222/1455826.pdf SciBase Holding AB (publ) - EGM notice 2021_ENG

SOURCE SciBase