Enhancing field responsiveness in transportation and industrial safety through NVIDIA VSS-based video search and summarization functions

Proving the applicability of Generative AI video monitoring through cases of the Daejeon Regional Office of Construction and Management and Kolon Industries

Sharing NVA operating experience with the NVIDIA VSS team to jointly advance Video AI Agent technology

SEOUL, South Korea, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota AI (CEO Myungsu Chae), a company specializing in AI model compression and optimization, announced that it is advancing its video monitoring solution NVA (Nota Vision Agent) based on Generative AI-based video search and summarization technology, NVIDIA VSS (Video Search and Summarization), and expanding its actual field applications such as industrial safety and traffic control.

Nota AI Works with NVIDIA to Expand Video AI Agent Market… Deployment of VSS-based NVA Spreads

NVA is a Generative AI video monitoring solution that understands situations and contexts in video based on Vision Language Models (VLM) and supports controllers to search, summarize, and report necessary information based on natural language. As an NVIDIA Connect Partner, Nota AI has continued its cooperation with the NVIDIA AI ecosystem and is advancing NVA in line with the flow of NVIDIA's video AI technology, including VSS.

The VSS-based technical cooperation with NVIDIA is becoming a key foundation that leads to both the advancement of NVA functions and the expansion of field applications. By reflecting NVIDIA's video AI technology flow into NVA, Nota AI is implementing Generative AI video monitoring functions tailored to the requirements of each customer environment, and through this, is creating cases that can be utilized in actual fields such as traffic control and industrial safety.

Operating experiences and data accumulated by Nota AI in the field are shared with the NVIDIA VSS team, and both companies are creating a cooperative structure to develop Video AI agent technology together beyond a simple relationship of technology supply and introduction. Beyond basic functions such as video search, summarization, and Q&A, Nota AI and NVIDIA are realizing AI Transformation (AX) in the field where video data leads to practical decision-making in each domain of industrial safety and traffic control.

In the field of traffic control, Nota AI built NVA in the traffic control system operated by the Daejeon Regional Office of Construction and Management. It detects unexpected situations such as accidents, fires, and obstacles in real-time through CCTV on the road, and automatically summarizes and reports lane-specific traffic information and response situations according to the unexpected events. The system obtained an accuracy of 99% (Highest Grade) in the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's ITS basic performance evaluation and is improving work efficiency by automating the tasks of controllers.

In the field of industrial safety, the application of NVIDIA VSS-based NVA is also expanding. Nota AI applied NVA to Kolon Industries' Gimcheon Plant 2 together with Kolon Benit, and the actual operation of NVA in the field received a great response from officials. NVA is used for video monitoring for industrial safety purposes, such as worker safety, dangerous area monitoring, and screening for potential safety rule violations. Based on VSS-based video search and summarization functions, it quickly identifies dangerous situations and supports controllers to summarize and report necessary information based on natural language. This shows that Generative AI-based video monitoring can also be used to advance safety management systems in manufacturing and industrial sites.

NVIDIA VSS provides core functions of Generative AI video monitoring such as video search, summarization, and Q&A, and is establishing itself as an important technical foundation that increases the performance and scalability of Video AI Agent solutions. Nota AI plans to advance NVA so that video data can be utilized as practical decision-making information in various fields such as industrial safety, public safety, traffic control, and smart cities by combining the multi-agent structure presented in VSS 3.1 with NVA's field-customized configuration capabilities. Through this, it intends to reduce the manual intervention of controllers and increase operational efficiency in the field.

Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI, said, "The video monitoring market is rapidly transitioning beyond simple object detection to Generative AI-based Video AI Agents that understand situations in videos and search, summarize, and report necessary information." He added, "Nota AI will continue to advance VSS-based NVA according to the customer environment and expand proven application cases in actual fields, such as the ITS case with the Daejeon Regional Office of Construction and Management and Kolon Benit industrial safety cases, to expand the global Video AI Agent market together with NVIDIA."

Media Contacts

Nota AI

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