Nota AI Optimization Technology Drives Traffic Innovation in Africa, Following Success in the Middle East

"Smart Intersection System to be Supplied to Nairobi, Kenya"

Edge AI enables multi-channel real-time traffic analysis through AI model compression… ITS technology accelerates expansion from Middle East to Africa

Signs technology supply contract with HANIL STM for the Nairobi ITS Project led by LG CNS

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota AI (CEO Myungsu Chae), a company specializing in AI model compression and optimization, announced today that it has signed a contract to supply its Smart Intersection System technology for the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) construction project in Nairobi, Kenya.

AI compression and optimization-based Smart Intersection System

The contract is part of the Traffic Control Center establishment project led jointly by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and LG CNS. HANIL STM is responsible for system design and management, while Nota AI will implement and supply the Smart Intersection System, based on its AI model optimization and compression technology, tailored for an edge environment.

Nota AI's AI compression and optimization technology is designed to reduce the computational complexity and memory usage of AI models, enabling their efficient operation in edge environments. This makes the technology highly effective in settings requiring low-power and low-latency performance.

The newly introduced AI compression and optimization-based Smart Intersection System is expected to contribute to improved traffic flow. It functions by compressing the size of the required analysis model and tailoring it for local CCTV at intersections, allowing for real-time classification of vehicle types, and analysis of traffic volume, queue length, and other traffic conditions without relying on a central server. Its high efficiency comes from the compression technology, which allows a single edge device to simultaneously manage multiple CCTV channels and process real-time data, resulting in highly effective cost management.

Furthermore, system managers can utilize the real-time data not only to monitor current traffic situations but also as valuable data for future enhancement of intersection operational efficiency. Since the entire analysis process is realized in an edge environment, the system offers stable operation while minimizing the burden of server construction and maintenance costs.

Nota AI has already received recognition for its high technological capabilities through ITS performance evaluations and technology verification by various companies and local governments. The Smart Intersection System and the Emergency Situation Detection System, both developed with Nota AI's technology, achieved the 'Highest Grade' in the basic ITS performance evaluation, where real-time performance and accuracy are key indicators. Additionally, the system recently completed construction successfully in the Yeongcheon ITS reinforcement project, demonstrating an average performance rate of 99.5% across all evaluation criteria.

Building on this technological capability, Nota AI is accelerating the commercialization of its Intelligent Transport System technology. It has showcased advanced technologies in the Middle East and North America, with achievements including: a partnership with the UAE transport infrastructure company 'ATS', a contract to supply ITS solutions with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and successful verification of pedestrian safety support and traffic volume analysis with Sony in Lakewood, USA. Through participation in the Nairobi project, Nota AI has now expanded the application of its technology to the African region.

Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI, stated, "We are delighted that Nota AI's AI compression and optimization technology will contribute to traffic innovation in Nairobi, following our success in Dubai. By successfully completing this project, we will further expand the influence of our AI compression and optimization technology in the global market."