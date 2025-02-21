Nota AI Supports Qualcomm AI Hub with On-Device Generative AI… 'Proving Global Technological Prowess'

The on-device generative AI optimization platform NetsPresso ® supports AI model optimization on Qualcomm processors through the Qualcomm AI Hub

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota AI, a leader in on-device AI optimization, is strengthening its global footprint in IoT and edge computing through a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Nota AI is driving innovation in industries like industrial safety and transportation, paving the way for rapid growth.

NetsPresso®: Revolutionizing AI Optimization

Nota AI Accelerates Global Expansion in AI and IoT Markets

Nota AI's flagship platform, NetsPresso®, now supports the Qualcomm® AI Hub. The Qualcomm AI Hub is an AI platform that provides optimized AI models and specific guidelines, enabling not only developers but also anyone to easily and quickly develop on-device AI applications. With the Qualcomm AI Hub already supporting over 150 models, NetsPresso®'s new integration capabilities complement and enhance its offerings by introducing NetsPresso®'s advanced optimization capabilities, particularly for resource-constrained devices.

Through its four-step process—training, compression, compilation, and benchmarking—NetsPresso® optimizes AI models for resource-limited devices. Compilation and benchmarking, previously managed by NetsPresso®, can now be handled within Qualcomm Technologies' ecosystem, enhancing efficiency and enabling NetsPresso® to focus on training and compression for improved overall optimization.

Nota AI CEO Myungsu Chae remarked, "Adding support for the Qualcomm AI Hub to NetsPresso® has unlocked new potential for on-device AI optimization. Together, we are expanding efforts to bring On-device AI to realization on a global scale."

Expanding Global Reach

Nota AI has announced that it earned dual 'A' ratings in the technical evaluation process, a key milestone toward its planned IPO on the KOSDAQ in 2025. Building on these results, the company intends to accelerate its listing procedures in the coming year. The company is expanding into key markets across the Middle East and Southeast Asia, leveraging established entities in the U.S. and Germany. Its Vision-Language Model project with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) demonstrates its technological leadership, positioning the Middle East as a critical hub for future growth.

With relentless innovation and bold new initiatives, Nota AI is not only redefining AI accessibility but also setting new benchmarks in IoT and edge computing on a global scale.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621172/edit_Ver__NetsPresso_x_QC_AI_Hub_Pipeline.jpg