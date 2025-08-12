Real-time generative AI reduces false positives and enhances situational awareness

Proven in industrial safety and now expanding to transportation, retail, and childcare

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota AI, a leading provider of AI model optimization technology, today announced the official launch of NVA (Nota Vision Agent), its real-time video monitoring solution powered by cutting-edge generative AI, specifically Vision-Language Models (VLMs).

Nota AI Launches Korea’s First Commercialized VLM-Powered Solution for Real-Time Video Surveillance

Unlike conventional video monitoring systems that rely solely on simple object detection, NVA interprets complex scenes by understanding object relationships, identifying violations of operational procedures, and detecting multifaceted risk indicators in real time. While several companies have showcased VLM-powered prototypes, Nota AI is the first in Korea — and among the few globally — to successfully deploy such a solution in real-world industrial environments.

NVA addresses long-standing issues with traditional computer vision (CV) solutions, such as frequent false positives, missed detections, and complicated rule configuration. Its intuitive interface enables natural-language-based Q&A and automatic report generation, significantly boosting operational safety and responsiveness.

Following successful field validation, Nota AI has begun accelerating deployments across multiple sectors. Notably, in collaboration with Kolon Benit, the company successfully completed an eight-scenario PoC (Proof of Concept) at Kolon Industries' Gimcheon 2 Plant. A Kolon Industries representative stated, "NVA elevates monitoring to a new level by detecting violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and identifying complex risk patterns before they escalate."

Traditional systems could only detect discrete objects such as "person" or "vehicle," falling short in preventing accidents involving layered factors like task sequence, equipment status, and environmental context. NVA was designed to overcome these limitations by understanding real-time situational context. For example, it can detect multi-factor scenarios such as "working alone on a ladder without safety gear" and trigger alerts — integrated with field equipment — within 2.5 seconds through a prompt-based interface.

Fast deployment and flexible rule updates are also key advantages. While conventional AI monitoring solutions typically require more than three months to implement new detection rules, NVA reduces this to less than a week. Full system installation and activation takes just 2–3 weeks.

Moreover, NVA seamlessly integrates with existing CCTV infrastructure, enabling easy adoption without hardware replacement. The solution scales from small sites to large industrial facilities, with robust data protection enabled by end-to-end encryption.

With this launch, Nota AI is planning to expand NVA to global markets, including the Middle East and North America. The company is currently validating its applicability across various domains such as industrial safety, targeted monitoring, ITS, retail, and childcare, and is actively pursuing commercialization through partnerships with domestic and international stakeholders.

"NVA delivers real impact in industrial settings by reducing risks and improving workplace safety," said Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI. "It represents a practical and effective application of generative AI, purpose-built to address complex challenges across industries. Our goal is to make NVA the global benchmark for industrial AI monitoring." He added, "As we prepare for our IPO, NVA is more than just a new product — it's a strategic milestone that showcases our technological maturity and commercial readiness. We believe it will be a cornerstone in establishing Nota AI's leadership in the industrial AI domain."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747574/Nota_Vision_Agent.jpg