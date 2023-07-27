Norgine Expands Scientific Engagement with Veeva Link Key People

New system enhances real-time customer insights, launch planning, and engagement for new therapies

BARCELONA, Spain, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Norgine B.V. (Norgine), a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company, is using real-time customer intelligence from Veeva Link Key People to lead effective launch planning and engagement with experts as it expands to new therapeutic areas. Leveraging Link Key People in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, Norgine's medical teams gain valuable market insights about top scientific, digital, and community leaders for greater visibility into scientific engagement across regions.

"At Norgine, we are dedicated to bringing life-changing medicines to patients with unmet needs faster," said Dr. Jonathan Jones, vice president of medical affairs at Norgine. "Early engagement with key experts creates a deep understanding of treatments to reach patients most effectively. Veeva Link Key People helps us identify emerging and existing thought leaders and their scientific communities to make each interaction relevant to patient needs from the start."

With Link Key People, Norgine's medical teams have a complete picture of experts' scientific activities across channels. Insights on their research, clinical trials, and congress attendance help Norgine lead effective field planning and key opinion leader mapping for more tailored field engagements.

"We are committed to helping Norgine broaden and deepen its relationships within the scientific community as it brings new treatments to patients," said Kilian Weiss, general manager of Veeva Link. "With Veeva Link Key People, Norgine can quickly engage the right experts and stay up to date on evolving trends to lead meaningful planning and engagement before and after launch."

Veeva Link's connected data applications provide real-time intelligence across a number of areas, including key people, key accounts, scientific awareness, and medical insights. It is part of Veeva Commercial Cloud, a family of software, data, and services to advance commercial excellence in life sciences.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Link Key People, visit: veeva.com/eu/Link

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 37 and 38), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy Whittaker

Veeva Systems

+49-695-095-5486

jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Veeva Systems