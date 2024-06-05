Nordic Capital to sell Sunrise Medical, one of the globally leading providers of assistive mobility solutions

Focus on innovation, operational excellence and platform investments has expanded Sunrise Medical's position as one of the leading companies in the field of assistive mobility solutions especially in complex rehabilitation

During Nordic Capital's ownership, Sunrise Medical has successfully strengthened its global footprint with direct presence in 23 countries

Sunrise Medical has delivered robust organic growth over the past years based on strategic focus and new product launches

MALSCH, Germany, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Capital, a leading sector-specialised private equity investor, has entered into an agreement to sell Sunrise Medical, a global leader in assistive mobility solutions, to global investment firm Platinum Equity. Under Nordic Capital's ownership, Sunrise Medical strongly developed its presence in the field of complex rehabilitation where products are often tailor-made to the specific requirements of individual mobility-impaired customers with chronic needs. This marks the culmination of a great partnership, the start of an exciting next phase for Sunrise Medical and a successful outcome for Nordic Capital.

Sunrise Medical is one of the leading companies in complex rehabilitation with a broad portfolio of products across complex and standard rehabilitation supported by a strong global footprint. The Company is active in the development, design, manufacturing, and distribution of assistive mobility products and solutions such as manual and power wheelchairs, power assist products, pediatric and geriatric therapeutic devices, mobility scooters, seating and positioning systems as well as daily living aids and other home medical equipment. Sunrise Medical's long-term success in the market is driven by continuous innovation and the company employs over 110 associates focused on research & development (R&D) and engineering as well as operates eleven R&D sites in six countries. Following Nordic Capital's acquisition in 2015, revenue have almost doubled from EUR 364 mn to EUR 636 mn in FY 2022/23 with improved profitability. The number of employees increased from 2,000 to more than 2,800 worldwide today.

By leveraging Nordic Capital's sector expertise, commercial excellence, and experience from supporting companies on international growth journeys, Sunrise Medical has successfully strengthened its global footprint and has today a direct presence in 23 countries. The company's products are sold in over 130 countries to an extensive network of healthcare dealers, government agencies and public institutions. In close partnership with the management team, Nordic Capital has focused on operational excellence and platform investments, with a vision to position the company as one of the global leaders in a highly regulated and advanced sector. Sunrise Medical has also incorporated ESG measures at the core of its organisational framework, business strategy, and M&A agenda. The company has specifically focused on enhancing its social contributions, bolstering its environmental commitments, and strengthening its quality management. Together, Sunrise Medical's management team and Nordic Capital have achieved this vision.

"For more than 40 years we have been following our mission of improving people's lives. Nordic Capital's deep sector expertise, focus on operational excellence, and experience in how to advance global expansion, have been instrumental in the growth of Sunrise Medical. Based on our strong global footprint and proven strengths in providing our customers with high quality products and services, coupled with continuous innovation, we are ideally positioned to capture further growth opportunities. and look forward to our next chapter," said Thomas Babacan, President and CEO of Sunrise Medical.

"We take immense pride of Sunrise Medical's growth trajectory as it has taken the position as a global frontrunner in the field of complex rehabilitation. Working closely with the management team, Nordic Capital has supported the company to strengthen its global footprint and to drive continuous innovation to offer high quality mobility products and services. We are excited for Sunrise Medical to take the next step in its development as it persistently challenges the limits of innovation and leads the industry's sustainable transformation," said Fredrik Näslund, Partner, Nordic Capital Advisors.

"Sunrise Medical is a great example of how Nordic Capital helps companies to grow and develop their business. We see a lot of potential in the DACH region and look forward to supporting more management teams to build strong, sustainable companies that are well equipped for future challenges," said Rainer Lenhard, Partner and Head of DACH, Nordic Capital Advisors.

Nordic Capital has assets under management of EUR 31 bn and invests in selected sectors and companies in Northern Europe and North America, offering partnership, deep sector knowledge, capital and experience to drive sustainable growth. It is one of the most active investors in healthcare globally, focusing on investing in companies within Pharma, Healthtech, Medtech & Life Sciences and Healthcare Services. To date, Nordic Capital has made 38 healthcare platform investments and has in total deployed EUR 10.8 bn of equity capital in the sector.

It has been agreed that the terms of the transaction shall not be disclosed. Completion of the transaction is expected in Q3 2024 and is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Media contacts:



Nordic Capital

Katarina Janerud

Communications Manager, Nordic Capital Advisors

+46 8 440 50 50

katarina.janerud@nordiccapital.com



Sunrise Medical

press@sunmed.com

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading sector-specialist private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and Services & Industrial Tech. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested EUR 25 billion in 145 investments. The most recent entities are Nordic Capital XI with EUR 9.0 billion in committed capital and Nordic Capital Evolution with EUR 1.2 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, the UK, the US, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and South Korea. For further information about Nordic Capital, please visit www.nordiccapital.com

"Nordic Capital" refers to, depending on the context, any, or all, Nordic Capital branded entities, vehicles, structures and associated entities. The general partners and/or delegated portfolio managers of Nordic Capital's entities and vehicles are advised by several non-discretionary sub-advisory entities, any or all of which are referred to as "Nordic Capital Advisors"

About Sunrise Medical

Committed to improving people's lives, Sunrise Medical is a global leader in the development, design, manufacturing, and distribution of innovative, high-quality assistive mobility devices and services. Distributed in more than 130 countries under its own 18 proprietary brands, the key products include manual and power wheelchairs, power assist products, pediatric and geriatric therapeutic devices, mobility scooters, daily living aids and more. Operating in 23 countries, Sunrise Medical Group is headquartered in Malsch, Germany and employs over 2,800 associates worldwide. For further information, please visit: https://sunrisemedical-group.com/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-capital/r/nordic-capital-to-sell-sunrise-medical--one-of-the-globally-leading-providers-of-assistive-mobility-,c3995129

The following files are available for download: