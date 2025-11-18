Nordic Capital to partner with Evosep, a leader in proteomics technologies for the global life science industry

ODENSE, Denmark, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Capital today announced an agreement to become the majority owner in Evosep, a leading Danish innovator of sample preparation and separation solutions for LC-MS-based proteomics. The investment, leveraging Nordic Capital's experience as a leading investor in healthcare and life science for over 30 years, will be made in close collaboration with Evosep's founders and management with the aim to accelerate the company's global growth and support its mission to make proteomics more accessible and impactful through cutting-edge workflows, advanced analytics, and actionable insights.

Founded in 2016, Evosep has developed a technology that enables fast, robust and high-throughput protein analysis. The company develops cutting-edge instruments and consumables for reproducible liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) based proteomics workflows, driving efficiency and scalability for translational research and biopharma applications. By simplifying complex proteomics processes, Evosep empowers laboratories to deliver deeper biological insights and accelerate discoveries that benefit modern healthcare and life sciences.

Nordic Capital's investment in Evosep is based on its long-standing commitment to healthcare and diagnostics with deep expertise across biopharma, medtech and diagnostic technology, including successful investments in The Binding Site, Leo Pharma, Minerva Imaging, Equashield and Clario.

Building on Evosep's strong position in proteomics, the partnership will focus on scaling the company's platform to meet growing global demand for high-performance protein analysis, where consistent and comparable results are essential for biomarker discovery, disease understanding and diagnostic development. Working closely with Evosep's founders and management team, Nordic Capital will provide strategic support to accelerate product development, enhance commercial capabilities and further expand Evosep's presence in the proteomics market.

"Nordic Capital has great expertise across biopharma, medtech and diagnostics, and we are thrilled to have them onboard as Evosep is moving into the next growth phase. Together, we aim to redefine how proteomics drives efficiency, quality, and insight across healthcare and life sciences. Evosep's mission remains set in stone, and customers can expect us to continue pushing forward the standardization of LCMS-based proteomics with impactful products and solutions," said Morten Bern, CEO of Evosep.

"We are very impressed by Evosep's highly innovative and differentiated technologies to enable and enhance proteomics analysis. The company enjoys a strong and loyal backing in both academia and biopharma. Nordic Capital intends to leverage its significant expertise in diagnostics and life science tools to support Morten and his team in further expanding the company's reach and product offering," said Jonas Agnblad, Partner and Co-Head of Nordic Capital Evolution advisory.

The investment is made through Nordic Capital's Evolution platform, which has a total committed capital of EUR 3.2 billion and targets investments in middle-market growth companies across Northern Europe. Applying the firm's proven sector model, Evolution focuses on partnering with innovative businesses to scale internationally and create long-term value. Evosep represents the thirteenth investment announced by the Evolution platform since its launch in 2021.

As part of the transaction, minority shareholders EIFO and Novo Holdings will divest their respective shareholdings. The founders Ole Vorm and Matthias Mann will remain invested in Evosep.

The parties have agreed to not disclose the financial details of the transaction. Completion of the transaction is expected in Q4 2025.

Press contacts:

Nordic Capital

Katarina Janerud

Communications Manager, Nordic Capital Advisors

+46 8 440 50 50

katarina.janerud@nordiccapital.com

Evosep

Christian Ravnsborg

VP Marketing

+45 26 33 20 21

cr@evosep.com

About Evosep

Evosep aims to improve quality of life and patient care by radically innovating protein-based clinical diagnostics, initially by collaborating with world-leading scientists to develop new technologies. and solutions to make sample separation 100 times more robust and 10 times faster than today's alternatives. Information about Evosep is available at www.evosep.com.

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading international private equity investor and sub-sector specialist dedicated to building stronger, more sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative long-term growth in partnership with management teams. With over 35 years of experience, a global reach, and the local presence of dedicated sector investment advisory teams in Sweden, UK, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Finland and the US, Nordic Capital brings deep expertise across its core investment sectors: Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services and Services & Industrial Tech. Leveraging tailored playbooks, a dedicated operations advisory team and a global network of industrial and functional experts, Nordic Capital seeks to help companies to scale, innovate and become sustainable leaders. Nordic Capital currently manages around EUR 34 billion in assets and since its founding in 1989, has invested approximately EUR 30 billion in more than 150 middle-market companies in Northern Europe and North America. The committed capital is principally provided by global institutional investors such as pension funds. For more information, see www.nordiccapital.com or connect via LinkedIn.

"Nordic Capital" refers to, depending on the context, any, or all, Nordic Capital branded entities, vehicles, structures, and associated entities. The general partners and/or delegated portfolio managers of Nordic Capital's entities and vehicles are advised by several non-discretionary sub-advisory entities, any or all of which are referred to as "Nordic Capital Advisors".

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-capital/r/nordic-capital-to-partner-with-evosep--a-leader-in-proteomics-technologies-for-the-global-life-scien,c4268877

The following files are available for download: