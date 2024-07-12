Nordic Capital to acquire a majority stake in Sensio, a leading provider of care technology

MALSCH, Germany, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Capital has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority share in Sensio to further accelerate the company's growth, international expansion and to continue enhancing its technology platform and products. Sensio is a leading provider of technology for social care and the investment is made in close partnership with the Company's management. The previous majority owner since 2018, Longship, will invest alongside Nordic Capital as a significant minority owner.

Sensio is a leading provider in smart monitoring technology for elderly and social care settings in the Nordics, addressing challenges in care for citizens, patients, care personnel and society at large. Today's societal challenge of an aging population driving an increasing need of care, makes Sensio technology particularly important today and in the future. Sensio is headquartered in Norway and provides its solutions to several hundred care providers and operators across Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and the UK, supporting care for circa 70 000 care recipients through its technology platform.

Since 2014, the company has dedicated itself to providing innovative solutions to care homes and home care providers. The company's flagship offering, includes leading products such as the Sensio 365 software platform, the integrated Sensio Care wireless nurse call platform and RoomMate, a multisensory monitor for detecting and preventing falls. The platform improves quality of care, including significant reductions in fall incidents, while also generating operational efficiencies that frees up more time for care and reduces costs of care meaningfully for society. Sensio employs circa 200 dedicated individuals and has grown rapidly during the last couple of years on the back of increased implementation of its solutions in the Nordics and UK.

"We are on a mission to help transform the care sector and enable a new way of working through the use of our technology. Partnering with Nordic Capital for our next growth phase will enable us to strengthen our value proposition and extend our offering to more markets and people across Europe. We are equally delighted that Longship will continue to be part of our journey," said Torbjørn Aamodt, CEO at Sensio.

"We are deeply impressed with the team at Sensio, the company, and the platform they've created over the past 10 years. Sensio's combined solution of software and IoT devices can increase care quality, while freeing up significant resources and drive efficiencies within elderly care. Nordic Capital has strong sub-sector focus areas within healthcare technology and IoT, and is thrilled to offer, expertise, network and capital to fuel Sensio's next growth phase," said Erik Otto Nyborg, Managing Director, Nordic Capital Advisors.

"We are incredibly proud of the development in Sensio since our investment in 2018. Sensio's innovative solutions are making a meaningful impact on the quality of care for the elderly and those in social care settings. We look forward to continuing this journey alongside Nordic Capital, the management team and all the skilled employees of the company, as it continues to expand and meet the growing demands of the healthcare sector," said Kai Jordahl, Managing Partner, Longship.

The global market for elderly care is transitioning from analog to digital and smarter solutions like mobile-based and wireless nurse call systems and sensors based on AI technology. In many countries, this transition is driven by an aging population, increasing prevalence of dementia, an increased global shortage of care staff, and increasing digital maturity of the social care sector. In light of these trends, Sensio sees great potential for its solutions to support the healthcare system in the face of growing demands and needs.

As a leading tech and healthcare investor with three decades of experience in fostering growth and international expansion, Nordic Capital is primed to support Sensio into the future. Nordic Capital will leverage its sector and operational expertise together within its expert networks to facilitate Sensio's continued growth. Sensio marks the tenth investment made by Nordic Capital Evolution since 2021. With a committed capital of EUR 1.2 billion, Nordic Capital Evolution targets investments in mid-market growth companies across Northern Europe, applying Nordic Capital's proven sector model.

Through this transaction Longship will realise the investment from its Fund I and make a new investment from its latest Fund III. Longship will continue to apply their active ownership involvement and will in cooperation with Nordic Capital support the company in the next stage of Nordic and international expansion.

It has been agreed that the terms of the transaction shall not be disclosed. Completion of the transaction is expected in Q3 2024 and is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

About Sensio

Sensio is a leading provider of healthcare technology, solving today's and tomorrow's care challenges for the benefit of both residents, patients, relatives, healthcare personnel and society. The company offers pioneering software and products such as Sensio365 (IoT Health platform), RoomMate (digital supervision with passive fall notification) and Safemate (mobile safety alarms). Sensio is a Norwegian company that was founded in 2009 and today has several hundred care facility customers in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland and the UK. Sensio has 200 employees with a strong commitment to creating and implementing sustainable products and services that simplify the everyday life of healthcare personnel, to have #MoreTimeForCare for residents and patients. Sensio owns and develops the products Sensio365, Sensio Care, RoomMate, Safemate, IKOS, Smartvakt, Flexiblink and Vox. www.sensio.io

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading sector-specialist private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and Service & Industrial Tech. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested EUR 25 billion in over 145 investments. The most recent entities are Nordic Capital XI with EUR 9.0 billion in committed capital and Nordic Capital Evolution with EUR 1.2 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, the UK, the US, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and South Korea. www.nordiccapital.com.

"Nordic Capital" refers to, depending on the context, any, or all, Nordic Capital branded entities, vehicles, structures, and associated entities. The general partners and/or delegated portfolio managers of Nordic Capital's entities and vehicles are advised by several non-discretionary sub-advisory entities, any or all of which are referred to as "Nordic Capital Advisors".

About Longship

Longship is a Norwegian private equity firm established by a group of experienced investment professionals in 2015. Longship invests in companies with significant growth potential in the Norwegian lower mid-market and are applying a transformational growth approach. Longship manages three funds with a total of approx. NOK 5.2 billion in committed capital. www.longship.no

