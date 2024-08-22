Nord Anglia's largest-ever A levels cohort welcomes exceptional results

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education (NAE) has announced its A level results for the 2023/24 academic year, with students globally achieving 49.4% of grades at A*-A along with 71.9% at A*-B. These results are significantly higher than England's overall A*-A average of 27.6% this year.

More than 900 Nord Anglia Education students sat the exam across 19 of its schools this year, making it Nord Anglia's largest A levels cohort ever.

This year's results are also a year-over-year improvement for Nord Anglia globally, up from 48.1% A*-A grades in the 2022/2023 academic year.

Leading the results for Nord Anglia was Oxford International College Brighton, which saw 80% of entries at A*-A, while 100% achieved A*-B.

Nord Anglia's other schools offering A levels achieved impressive results, including:

Elise Ecoff, Group Education Director, Nord Anglia Education, said: "We're thrilled to see our largest-ever A levels cohort excel with this set of fantastic results as they're a real testament to the hard work and determination of our students and teachers alike. We're so excited to watch them continue their academic journeys at the world's top universities, carrying forward the lessons of a Nord Anglia education."

These results follow Nord Anglia publishing an average International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme score of 34 for the 2023/2024 academic year, well above the global average of 30.3.

Graduates from Nord Anglia Education schools continue to go on to attend the world's top 100 universities, including Oxford University, Cambridge University, University College London, Harvard University, Stanford University, Imperial College London, King's College London, and the London School of Economics and Political Science, amongst many others.

Media enquiries:

David Bates

Communications Manager

+44 (0) 7787 135223

David.bates@nordanglia.com

