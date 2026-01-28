North West Puts Youth Resilience Centre Stage at Launch of New Education Event Series

Former Lioness, Jess Clarke, Musharaf Asghar from Channel 4's 'Educating Yorkshire', and Olympic gold medallist Marlon Devonish, MBE, amongst guests at Manchester event.

North West kicks off inaugural Education Insights event series exploring collaborative approaches to better support young people.

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Educators and guests from across the worlds of business, sport, and technology gathered in Manchester last night to explore how the North West region can better support young people to build resilience, giving them the tools and confidence to navigate the pressures of modern life. 'A Focus on Resilience', hosted at the National Football Museum in Manchester, marked the first of five events to be hosted by the Teaching Awards Trust and Nord Anglia Education over the coming month.

Former Channel 4 series 'Educating Yorkshire' student Musharaf Asghar delivered the keynote address, sharing his personal story on overcoming adversity during his school years. His journey from struggling with a stammer to finding his voice with the support of a dedicated teacher, and becoming a motivational speaker, opened the evening with a striking reminder of what support can make possible for young people.

Host Ndidi Okezie OBE segued into the panel discussion with influential figures, including former Lioness Jess Clarke; Olympic gold medallist and Nord Anglia Education sports and performance coach Marlon Devonish, MBE; Alan Thompson, CEO of hi-impact; and Steve Baker OBE, Founder and Chief Executive of The Difference.

Panellists drew on personal experiences of overcoming significant adversity to demonstrate how resilience develops when appropriate support structures are in place during difficult times. The conversations also looked forward, examining how rapidly evolving digital environments, artificial intelligence, and global uncertainty require educators to reconsider what resilience means for young people preparing for an uncertain future.

Mary Palmer, Chief Executive of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: "Last night's event showed just how powerful it is when educators and local voices unite to confront shared challenges. The conversations around resilience were rooted in the realities facing young people here in the North West, tackling national challenges with local voices. By connecting teachers, thought leaders, and community organisations, the event sparked practical conversations and ideas that can directly inspire educators and the young people they work with".

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education, said: "The inaugural Education Insights event in Manchester demonstrated the appetite for meaningful dialogue. As the challenges facing young people are evolving faster than ever, a collaborative approach across education, business, and the community is essential. Framing resilience through this lens gave the discussions real depth. We're excited to see how these important conversations develop across the country".

Alan Thompson, CEO of education consultancy hi-impact, highlighted the need for coordinated support to help young people thrive. He said: "Manchester faces many of the same pressures as communities across the country, but its local nuances mean grassroots voices are essential. Organisations working on the ground understand what works, and the event showed that when everyone supporting young people pulls in the same direction, students benefit from a fully blended support system. Schools can't do this alone, the wider community all have a vital role to play".

The event series is organised by independent charity, The Teaching Awards Trust, in partnership with Nord Anglia Education, the international schools organisation. The Teaching Awards Trust recognises the transformative power of educators through key education events, including the Pearson National Teaching Awards and National Thank A Teacher Day.

Interactive table sessions led by former Pearson National Teaching Awards winners used question prompts and case studies to explore how students overcome setbacks. Teachers shared how they apply these approaches and maintain their own determination in the face of daily obstacles in the classroom.

The Education Insights events will continue throughout February.

About The Teaching Awards Trust

The Teaching Awards Trust was set up by Lord Puttnam CBE in 1998. The vision of the charity is to recognise and celebrate the impact of education across the UK. It does this through its public-facing 'Thank A Teacher' campaign www.thankateacher.co.uk, and through the Pearson National Teaching Awards www.teachingawards.com #teachingawards #thankateacher

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 89 day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 100,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

For more information, please visit: www.nordangliaeducation.com.

