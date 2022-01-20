Nord Anglia Dubai Wins Innovation Award At 2022 International School Awards

Nord Anglia school commended for developing children's creativity and entrepreneurial skills

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia International School Dubai was awarded with this year's 'Innovation and Creativity in Learning Award' at the prestigious 2022 International School Awards.

Nord Anglia's Dubai school was recognised by an independent judging panel of 12 international education experts for its "bespoke curriculum that allows students to approach real-world problems in a fun and supported learning environment, whilst developing innovative, entrepreneurial and enterprise skills."

Matthew Farthing, Principal at Nord Anglia International School Dubai, said: "Very well done to all the winning and finalist schools celebrating this year and I'm proud of how these awards profile the importance of innovation and creativity in learning. Congratulations go out to all our NAS Dubai teachers who help students develop these key skills and embed them in our curriculum planning. This is part of the difference that is a Nord Anglia education."



Creativity is a cornerstone of Nord Anglia's education strategy, where teachers inspire children to develop lateral thinking and find innovative ways to approach challenges. Creativity is also fostered through incomparable learning experiences in and out of school, including the performing arts, STEAM, social outreach programmes, and global expeditions. Read more about these outstanding experiences here.

Hosted by ISC Research, the International School Awards recognise outstanding initiatives delivered in international schools around the world across various award categories.

Nord Anglia Education also celebrated having four other schools shortlisted as finalists this year, chosen out of almost 250 total nominations:

