Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market Size Worth $975 Million By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nonwoven disposable gloves market size is expected to reach USD 975 million by 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period, as per a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Increasing medical spending in developing economies such as India with high demand for advanced healthcare services is anticipated to drive the expenditure in healthcare industry. Rising awareness among consumers regarding hospital-acquired infections has resulted in growing demand for nonwoven disposables.

Key suggestions from the report:

Wetlaid technology segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 4.9% over the forecast period in comparison to other technologies on account of its properties such as anti-bacterial, liquid repellent, and breathable & soft fabric

Non-soaped segment is expected to account for a major share of the market as compared to pre-soaped gloves segment owing to its rising use in healthcare facilities, where the risk of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) is high

Asia Pacific for nonwoven disposable gloves market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.7% owing to the rising healthcare expenditure, increasing demand for advanced healthcare services, and increasing consumer awareness regarding HAI

Mexico is expected to emerge as a major growth driver triggering the demand for nonwoven disposable gloves in North America owing to government initiatives, such as the National Infrastructure Plan, which is expected to improve healthcare services in the country

Manufacturers are coming up with innovative strategies to lure new customers and distribute nonwoven disposable gloves directly to hospitals, commercial institutions, and consumers to avoid additional costs.

Read 102 page research report with TOC on "Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Spunlace, Wetlaid, Airlaid, Needle Punched), By Product (Pre-soaped, Non-soaped), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/nonwoven-disposable-gloves-market

Healthcare industry in Germany, the U.K., and Sweden is expected to register a rise in healthcare expenditure, thereby leading to growth in the production as well as in the consumption of medical devices and medical products. Europe is a major importer of medical products and manufactures premium quality, environment-friendly, and efficient nonwoven disposable products owing to their high demand in the region. In addition, increasing demand for advanced medical services and related products is expected to drive the demand for nonwoven gloves in Europe.

Companies are focusing on the use of advanced technologies as well as advancements in existing technologies to manufacture optimum quality gloves for use in medical applications. Furthermore, the use of automation to manufacture standardized products of high quality is a major focus area of the companies to gain a competitive edge over other players. Asian manufacturers lead the overall market as they can offer premium quality products at lower prices. Manufacturers in North American and European regions are focusing on widening their product portfolios to sustain fierce competition in the market and strengthen their position.

Grand View Research has segmented the global nonwoven disposable gloves market on the basis of technology, product, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Spunlace/Spunbond



Wetlaid



Airlaid



Needle Punched



Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Pre-soaped



Non-soaped

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



France





Germany





Italy





Russia





Spain





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil





Peru





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

