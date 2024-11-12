Nonco Joins as Market Maker on Northstake's Transformative ETH Validator Marketplace

Digital asset managers can now increase the stake ratio of their ETH funds by leveraging Northstake's staking and liquidity solution

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstake A/S, the virtual asset service provider offering compliant staking products for institutions, has announced that Nonco has become the third market maker to join its ETH validator marketplace, following the additions of GSR and DV Chain. The marketplace demonstrates a new staking model, allowing asset managers to trade their ETH validators, enabling them to transform their spot ETFs to total return ETFs.

Fernando Martínez Fernández, CEO at Nonco, said: "Northstake has redefined how liquidity and staking should be incorporated into regulated funds. As an industry leader in market making for ETFs, Nonco is excited to see Northstake's marketplace evolve."

Northstake's ETH Validator Marketplace offers a compliant platform for asset managers to access opportunities presented by ETH Staking. Right now, approximately $6 billion USD sits with North American-based spot ETH ETFs, not being staking. Northstake's solution aims to enable asset managers to fully utilize their spot ETH ETF holdings.

Nonco will provide liquidity to digital asset managers, when buying and selling validators, subject to the ETH exit and withdrawal queue. Nonco joins an impressive list of industry leading market participants joining Northstake, which includes Coinfund, Coindesk Indices, DV Chain and GSR.

Jesper Johansen, CEO of Northstake A/S, said: "Our ETH Validator marketplace meets an urgent demand for staking solutions amongst institutions, overcoming prevalent challenges with contingent liquidity. Nonco brings unparalleled experience and access to digital asset managers, proving the Northstake ETH validator marketplace to be the leading regulatory compliant solution for staking and liquidity management."

Northstake is actively onboarding global ETF providers, industry leading infrastructure providers and market makers.

About Northstake A/S

Northstake A/S is a regulated, EU-based virtual asset service provider offering compliant staking products to institutions. Northstake has demonstrated a new staking model allowing institutional investors to trade ETH validators on a marketplace with industry-leading market markers. Northstake aims to build a tokenized ETH validator marketplace for institutions. Northstake A/S (VASP, FTID: 17520) is regulated under the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA). To learn more visit www.northstake.dk

About Nonco

Nonco is an institutional crypto trading firm renowned for our distinctive approach. With 10 years of experience in digital assets and trading, their team employs a risk-mitigating, noncustodial strategy that leverages clearing, bilateral, and smart contract settlement capabilities. Their expertise spans across stablecoins, legacy and altcoin execution, specializing in high-frequency, systematic trading strategies.To learn more visit www.nonco.com.