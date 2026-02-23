Northstake Welcomes Solstice Staking as Node Operator in Its Staking Vault Manager

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstake today announced that Solstice Staking has joined Northstake's Staking Vault Manager (SVM) as a node operator, further strengthening the platform's institutional-grade validator set and deepening the stVault ecosystem's capacity for risk-managed Ethereum staking.

Northstake's Staking Vault Manager brings together a curated network of professional node operators, each selected for their operational standards and institutional credibility. The addition of Solstice Staking — securing over $1 billion in assets across more than 9,000 validator nodes — significantly deepens the SVM's capacity for resilient, risk-managed Ethereum staking.

Solstice Staking is known for its strong emphasis on validator security, operational resilience, and risk management — attributes that are increasingly critical for institutions deploying capital into on-chain staking strategies. Through this integration, Solstice-operated validators become available within the stVault ecosystem, while Solstice's institutional clients gain streamlined access to stVault-based staking through a single operational interface.

"The Staking Vault Manager is built around the idea that institutional staking requires choice, redundancy, and high operational standards," said Jesper Johansen, CEO of Northstake. "Solstice Staking brings a disciplined, security-driven approach to validator operations that aligns very well with our vision. Their addition further strengthens the robustness and credibility of the SVM as institutional adoption of Ethereum staking continues to accelerate."

This collaboration coincides with the rollout of Lido V3's modular staking architecture, which enables customizable, vault-based staking structures. While these new primitives expand the design space for Ethereum staking, institutional uptake ultimately requires robust infrastructure, clear governance frameworks, and dependable operational execution — capabilities delivered through Northstake's platform and its network of professional node operators.

"As Ethereum staking evolves, institutional participants increasingly require modular architectures combined with high operational standards. Lido V3 introduces the primitives to enable this flexibility. Infrastructure providers like Northstake, working with experienced operators such as Solstice Staking, are transforming the staking market by turning these primitives into production-ready staking solutions," said Isidoros Passadis, Chief of Staking at Lido Labs Foundation.

Marcus Maute, Managing Director at Solstice Staking. states "By joining Northstake's Staking Vault Manager, we're able to bring our validator operations directly into an institutional staking framework built on Lido V3, making it easier for professional clients to participate in Ethereum staking with confidence."

With Solstice Staking now part of its validator network, Northstake's SVM brings together operators collectively securing billions of dollars in staked assets — giving institutions a staking framework that combines Lido V3's modular architecture with best-in-class operational expertise and risk management.

About Northstake

Northstake A/S is a Copenhagen-based financial technology company providing regulatory-compliant staking solutions for institutional investors. Supervised by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA) under the Danish AML act, Northstake serves regulated financial institutions, digital asset managers, and custodians with innovative staking solutions. The company enables institutions to participate in Ethereum staking through a secure, multi-operator framework built on Lido V3 primitives. For more information, visit northstake.dk

About Solstice Labs

Solstice Staking AG, operated by Solstice Labs AG, is recognized as one of the most trusted infrastructure providers in the industry, securing over $1 billion in assets across more than 9,000 validator nodes. As a key part of the Solstice group, Solstice Staking benefits from the broader firm's crypto credentials, which include supporting the Solstice Finance protocol.

Solstice Finance, a decentralised finance protocol and a Deus X Enterprise company in partnership with the Solstice Foundation, is collectively focused on reimagining asset management for the onchain era. Its protocol offers institutional-grade access to DeFi and TradFi investors, leveraging a licensed approved manager and fund. Key offerings include USX, a Solana-native stablecoin, and Solstice's YieldVault, a democratized protocol providing institutional-grade delta-neutral yields. Learn more at https://solstice.finance

