Non-woven - Industrial Membranes Market worth $1.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Non-woven – Industrial Membrane Market by Module Type (Spiral Wound, Hollow Fiber, Tubular, Plate & Frame), Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage Processing, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Chemical Processing, Industrial Gas Processing, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast To 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Nonwoven - Industrial Membranes Market size to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2020 to USD 1.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2025.

Factors, such as the increasing number of end-use applications and rapid industrialization, coupled with increasing importance of water and wastewater treatment are driving the nonwoven - industrial membranes market. The nonwoven textiles sector is undergoing significant changes with the increasing significance of new applications in industrial membranes, which are further used in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, geotextiles, water treatment, and other industries.

In terms of value & volume, spiral wound is estimated to dominate the nonwoven - industrial membranes market in 2019.

Spiral wound, by module type, accounted for the largest market share in the nonwoven - industrial membranes market. Spiral-wound membranes are produced by winding consecutive layers of feed spacer, membrane, permeate collection channel, and a membrane around perforated center tube for permeate collection. Majority of the reverse osmosis membranes are spiral wound. They offer similar advantages as the others at lower energy costs due to their reduced pumping requirements and higher packing density.

Water & wastewater is estimated to be the largest segment in the nonwoven - industrial membranes market in 2019.

Water & wastewater, by application, accounted for the most significant demand for nonwoven - industrial membranes in 2019, in terms of value and volume. The implementation of legislation to achieve improved treatment standards and water resource scarcity has created demand for membranes for saline or wastewater treatment. The growing demand for clean water, environmental concerns, and stringent government regulations for water quality led to an increased consumption of membranes in municipal and industrial water & wastewater treatment plants.

The APAC region is projected to account for the largest share in the nonwoven - industrial membranes market during the forecast period.

The APAC region is projected to lead the nonwoven - industrial membranes market, in terms of both value and volume from 2020 to 2025. According to the World Bank, APAC was the fastest-growing region, in terms of both population and economy. Countries such as India and China are expected to post high growth in the nonwoven - industrial membranes market due to the increasing developmental activities and rapid economic expansion.

According to the World Bank, the two economic giants of the APAC region, China, and Japan, are the world's second- and third-largest economies in 2019. In addition to this, the growing population in these countries presents a huge customer base which is resulting in the growth of end-use sectors like water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals, which will in turn propel the market for non-woven – industrial membranes.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Berry Global Inc. (US), Glatfelter Company (US), Toray Industries (Japan), Freudenberg (Germany), 3M Company (US), Lydall Inc. (US), and TWE Group (Germany) are the key players operating in the nonwoven - industrial membranes market. Acquisitions are some of the significant strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the nonwoven - industrial membranes market.

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets