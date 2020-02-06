Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Worth $163.5 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market by Product (SSDs, Servers, All-flash Arrays, Adapters), Deployment Location (On-premise, Remote, Hybrid), Communication Standard (Ethernet, Fibre Channel, InfiniBand), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market is projected to grow from USD 44.6 billion in 2020 to USD 163.5 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2020 to 2025. The major factors driving the growth of the market include the increasing adoption of NVMe technologies in SSDs, servers, and storage appliances; exponential rise in data generation and evolving demand for data storage and processing infrastructure; and significant performance advancements offered by NVMe.

All-flash arrays segment of NVMe market projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

This growth is because of the increasing applications of NVMe-based all-flash arrays in enterprises and data centers. NVMe-based storage arrays use flash memory and get seamless support from drivers such as Windows 8, Linux kernel, and vSphere. These storage arrays also provide all the benefits of the NVMe interface, such as low latency, faster IOPS, faster read/write operations, etc.

InfiniBand expected to grow at second-highest CAGR during forecast period

InfiniBand is known for the rapid rate at which it performs. It is scalable and supports quality of service (QoS) and failover. It is majorly used as a server interconnect in high-performance computing (HPC) environments. The growing number of HPC applications and the use of IPv6, which enables unlimited expansions, drive the growth of InfiniBand as a communication standard. Therefore, this segment is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR.

Healthcare vertical of NVMe market to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The need for NVMe-based data storage and solutions in the healthcare vertical is mostly due to the improvements in data analytics, adoption of wearable technology for health monitoring, and scientific research. Researchers in the healthcare industry need to analyze huge amounts of data. Storing, managing, and accessing a large amount of information requires high-speed data storage solutions. Similarly, data from patient records, including emails, back office, and tracking records, among others, require reliable, high-capacity data storage. NVMe-based storage, especially all-flash arrays, is expected to be adopted at a high rate because of their benefits such as enhanced performance with increased IOPS and low latency. The reduction in the average selling price of NVMe-based all-flash arrays is also driving its adoption.

NVMe market in RoW projected to grow at highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

The growth of the NVMe industry in Middle East & Africa is attributed to the increased investments by telecom operators and financial institutions in advanced storage solutions. The energy sector in the Middle East is growing at a steady pace, and the players in the sector have significant growth opportunities in this region. This region is one of the largest producers of oil and gas. The oil & gas sector requires advanced data computing, processing, and storage solutions to analyze a large amount of seismic data. This has led to an increased demand for advanced data storage solutions. Increased expenditure on IT infrastructure is also driving the growth of the NVMe market in RoW. The increase in demand for smart devices as a result of the introduction of IoT, along with massive development in social media channels, has raised the need for storage in this region.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung) (South Korea), Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) (US), Intel Corporation (Intel) (US), Dell EMC (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (US), Broadcom Inc. (Broadcom) (US), Micron Technology, Inc. (Micron Technology) (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco) (US), Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba) (Japan), and NetApp, Inc. (NetApp) (US) are the prominent players in the NVMe market.

