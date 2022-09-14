Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Worth $7.71 Billion by 2030 - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-invasive prenatal testing market size is expected to reach USD 7.71 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 9.61% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing incidence of chromosomal abnormalities is expected to accelerate market growth. Of all the countries, there is a substantial opportunity in China for non-invasive prenatal screening, with nearly 14.65 million annual births and increasing number of high-risk pregnancies.

In addition, India has a heavy burden of genetic diseases. Various studies suggested that chromosomal abnormalities are found with a frequency of 1 in 166 new-borns in the country, while trisomy 21 (Down syndrome) has a high incidence rate of 1 in 800 births, resulting in the birth of 32,000 new-borns with Down syndrome every year. Families can benefit from accurate and early screening using NIPT to know about their baby's genetic issue. Thus, this high incidence rate is anticipated to boost the demand for prenatal tests.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

By gestation period, 13-24 weeks dominated the market in 2021 owing to the maximum number of non-invasive prenatal procedures carried out in the second trimester of the pregnancy.

The low-risk pregnancy risk segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Support from the government such as budget assignment for average-risk pregnancies contributed to the segment growth.

Based on product, the cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Cell-free DNA is increasingly being utilized in predicting the risk of genetic disorders in prenatal care via various genetic analyses.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Rising maternal age and improving healthcare infrastructure are likely to strengthen the market growth.

North America dominated the market in 2021 due to high R&D investments, the presence of advanced healthcare facilities, and the development of whole genome sequencing.

Read 100-page full market research report, "Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Gestation Period, By Pregnancy Risk, By Method, By Technology, By Product, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Growth & Trends

With lockdowns due to COVID-19, NIPT gained attention because it delivers high accuracy screening with minimum risk of infection compared to invasive procedures like chorionic villus sampling and amniocentesis, both of which may necessitate hospitalization and put patients and medical professionals at risk of contracting COVID-19 infection. Moreover, there was increased demand for prescription of NIPTs; however, it was limited to a smaller number of eligible people due to the lack of infrastructure and adoption of telemedicine facilities in most countries.

The reimbursement scenario pertaining to non invasive prenatal testing is highly variable. However, the support from the government and favorable insurance policies boost market growth. For instance, in the Netherlands, prenatal testing expenses are fully reimbursed in the second trimester, leading to increased adoption of these tests. Increase in government initiatives to encourage the bio- and pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies such as India and China is anticipated to boost the demand for non-invasive prenatal testing solutions and services.

Key players in the market are focusing on new product development to strengthen their product portfolios and offer innovative products to customers. In March 2020, Agilent Technologies launched three new microarrays to support prenatal and postnatal research by cytogenetic laboratories. The probes on the cyto microarrays offer high-resolution detection of copy number variation and copy-neutral loss of heterozygosity related to neuropsychiatric disorders, developmental delay, intellectual disability, and congenital anomalies in constitutional DNA samples.

Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global non-invasive prenatal testing market on the basis of gestation period, pregnancy risk, method, technology, product, application, end-use, and region:

Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Gestation Period Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

0-12 Weeks

13-24 Weeks

25-36 Weeks

Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Pregnancy Risk Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

High & Average Risk

Low Risk

Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

NGS

Array Technology

PCR

Others

Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Consumables & Reagents

Instruments

Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Trisomy

Microdeletion Syndrome

Other Applications

Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Spain



Italy



France

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players of Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Genesis Genetics (CooperSurgical, Inc.)

Natera, Inc.

Centogene N.V.

Illumina, Inc. (Verinata Health, Inc.)

Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH

MedGenome Labs Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Ariosa Diagnostics)

Myriad Women's Health, Inc. (Counsyl, Inc.)

Progenity, Inc.

Qiagen

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.