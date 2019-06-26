Non-Conductive Ink Market Worth $560 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Non-Conductive Ink Market by Substrate (Glass, Ceramic, Acrylic), Application (PCB Panels, PV Panels, Led Packaging), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Non-Conductive Ink Market is projected to grow from USD 430 million in 2019 to USD 560 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0 % during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing consumption of non-conductive ink in various application such as PCB panels, PV panels, among others.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=141736648https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=128289566 - utm_source=PRNewswire&utm_medium=Referal&utm_campaign=PaidPR

Browse in-depth TOC on "Non-Conductive Ink Market"

75 – Tables

32 - Figures

101 – Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/non-conductive-ink-market-141736648.html

The glass segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The growth of the segment is attributed mainly to an increased usage of the glass substrate in the electronics industry where these substrates are preferred commonly in displays and photovoltaics. The growing electronic & electrical industry is further expected to drive the demand for non-conductive inks in this segment.

The PCB application is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the PCB panels segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The increase in production of PCB panels and its growing usage in the electronic application is expected to drive the demand for non-conductive inks during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=141736648

APAC non-conductive ink market is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to be the leading non-conductive inks market during the forecast period. The growth in the APAC region can be attributed to the growing demand for non-conductive inks from various applications such as PCB panels, PV panels, and others. The presence of a robust industrial base, favorable government policies, and low labor cost are further strengthening the non-conductive inks market and attracting major players to invest in APAC. The region's strong industrial base, favorable government policies, and low labor cost are further strengthening the non-conductive ink market.

DowDuPont (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Teikoku Printing Inks Mfg. Co., Ltd (Japan), Applied Cavitation Incorporated (US), Poly-Ink (France), Sun Chemical Corporation (US), NovaCentrix (US), Creative Materials Inc. (US), Applied Ink Solutions (US), and Vorbeck Materials (US), are the key players operating in the Non-Conductive Ink Market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=141736648

Related Reports:

Digital Inks Market by Formulation (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, UV-Cured), Application (Advertising & Promotion, Ceramic Tiles Printing, Clothing & Household Textiles, Packaging, Glass Printing), Substrate, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

Ceramic Inks Market by Type (Decorative and Functional), Technology (Digital and Analog), Application (Ceramic Tiles, Glass Printing, and Food Container Printing), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2022

Rotogravure Printing Inks Market by Type (Nitrocellulose, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Acrylic, & Others), Technology (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, & Others), Application (Packaging, Publication, Product, & Promotion) - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/non-conductive-ink-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/non-conductive-ink.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets